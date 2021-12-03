12/03/2021

On at 20:59 CET

.

Four mossos, one of them a corporal on leave of absence, and three more people have been arrested in Tarragona within the framework of an operation against a company that sold material seized in crops of marijuana and falsified the acts of destruction.

Mossos sources have specified to . of the four arrested mossos, one is a corporal on leave of absence who acted as attorney-in-fact for the investigated company.

The other three detainees are mossos active in Tarragona and were arrested on November 30 after an investigation by the Division of Internal Affairs (DAI), accused of the crimes of embezzlement and falsification of official documents.

As reported by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the National Police in a statement, the rest of those arrested this Thursday are a worker and two businessmen of the metal recovery sector of Tarragona and Viladecans (Barcelona).

The four are being investigated for the crimes of embezzlement and against public health. The agents carried out four entries and searches in industrial buildings in a polygon in Tarragona and in an address located in Cunit (Tarragona).

One of the businessmen would have tried to sell a shipment of marijuana deposited by the security forces to destroy it and then send them the certificate of destruction, but instead tried to process the marijuana to sell it. However, he was unable to sell the drug, with which he would have made a profit of around 200,000 euros in the illegal market.

His company was widely used by the security forces to clear illegal plantations of marijuana and, during the investigation, abundant intervened material was found that, in theory, should be kept in the warehouses as a judicial deposit until the judge authorized its destruction.

In practice, this material was sold, with the corresponding falsifications of the acts of destruction, and it was used again, many times, in other marijuana plantations.

More than 400 air conditioners, 850 halogen light panels, 130 led light panels, and more than 3,200 ballasts without bulb, material that is suspected of being collected in the illegal marijuana plantations that the company dismantled by order of the police and that it should have destroyed.

This type of material, according to the police who have participated in the operation, the company sold it and distributed it to third parties and, in many cases, they became part of new marijuana plantations throughout the territory.

Investigators have found that the company always collected, transported and stored the devices with great care to avoid damage that prevented their subsequent distribution.

The company also It had a specific warehouse, separated from the rest and without company logos, where the person in charge stored this material and where the sales were made privately.

The three active mossos arrested on November 30 are accused of the crimes of embezzlement and falsification of official documents, as they would have kept money from a police intervention in which they had participated and which they should have turned over to the judicial authority.

One of them, in addition, would have extracted information from police databases and would also provide police information against drug trafficking to individuals related to organized crime, which undermined several ongoing investigations.

The investigation has been carried out jointly agents of the internal affairs division of the Mossos and the National Police Corps (CNP).