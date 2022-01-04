01/04/2022 at 3:39 PM CET

The agents of the National Police stationed at the doors of the Court of Accounts, in the central street of Fuencarral, managed to save the life of a drowning baby last December 30th. The Heimlich maneuver that they practiced returned the color to the minor who, after being treated later by a medical indication, was discharged there.

Court sources consulted by Europa Press have reported that at 6:48 p.m. last Thursday a woman approached “running and upset” at the gates of the headquarters, in front of the Tribunal metro station. They point out that she was nervously crying out that her baby was choking and asking for help.

The four agents ran to number 79 Fuencarral street where the baby, only two and a half months old, was in his father’s arms. Since they realized that he was blue, without mobility in the body, with shortness of breath and clear symptoms of drowning, they toiled quickly to perform the Heimlich maneuver and after several minutes cfollowing the baby to expel remains that looked like mucus or milk.

After this, the baby began to breathe and improve the color of his skin, these sources point out. At the time, the emergency service of the Community of Madrid was called and a summa 112 call sign appeared to verify that the girl was already well, with good breathing and good color and they released him on the spot.

The four agents of the National Police who managed to save the baby’s life thanks to these maneuvers are attached to the Special Commissariat of the Congress of Deputies. This first aid maneuver consists of carrying out compressions in the pit of the stomach to cause the air to come out of the lungs and generate a cough and therefore allow the exit of the object that is causing the drowning.