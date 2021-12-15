In Mexico, there is a rhythm that has become the representative of the culture of the Aztec territory, having the mariachis as its main exponents, and it is ranchera music.

This musical genre is one of the most popular within Mexico, and there have been few exponents who have carried the legacy beyond the borders of that country, since its name dates from the lands of the ranches where it was initially performed.

Both men and women have exploited this musical genre that was immortalized several years ago, and it was thanks to the golden cinema in Mexico, since several of those artists were the singers who immortalized their songs.

Stars like Antonio Aguilar, Flor Silvestre, José Alfredo Jiménez and Juan Gabriel, were some of the interpreters who brought this genre to thousands of homes throughout the country.

Today, there are some stars who continue to maintain that legacy intact, such as: Aida Cuevas, Pedro Fernández, Lucero and even Luis Miguel himself, have made their contributions to ranchera music.

However, the history of ranchera music has been immortalized thanks to the “four roosters”, which has come to an end and here we tell you who it is.

Pedro Infante

The first of them is the great Pedro Infante, a figure that continues from generation to generation, thanks to his films and his unique voice that has not been found again.

The actor was also baptized as the first of the roosters, as he managed to immortalize films such as the “Pepe el toro” saga, where he not only dazzled with his acting skills, but also with his powerful voice.

Infante lost his life in a plane crash, aboard a plane that he himself piloted in April 1957 at the age of 40, leaving the first blow for ranchera music.

Jorge Negrete

The second rooster is nothing more and nothing less than the second icon of Mexico, Jorge Negrete, who also came to be known as “El Charro Cantor”, being the film, “Two types of care” which was able to unite him with Pedro Infante.

The actor managed to immortalize his career with his powerful tenor voice, as he managed to cross borders to the extent that his songs were played in countries such as Albania and Japan, the United States, France, Italy, Canada, Russia, England, Egypt, the Philippines, Germany, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

Negrete’s voice was lost in December 1953, as a result of liver cirrhosis that had afflicted him for some time at the age of 42 years.

Javier Solis

The place of the third rooster was occupied by Javier Solís, also known as “El rey del Bolero Ranchero”, who also had a career in the world of acting, as he immortalized the film “Champion of the neighborhood”.

His unique voice led him to be recognized beyond his native country, since from a young age he oriented his taste and passion for music, and managed to be crowned as a worthy representative of the ranch genre for his talent on stage.

The actor died in April 1966 at the age of 34 due to heart failure as a result of an electrolyte imbalance produced by the cholecystectomy he suffered.

Vicente Fernandez

After the unfortunate death of “Don Chente” on December 12, his career, talent and legacy, placed him next to the great singers of the ranchero genre, for which he was named as the fourth rooster.

The singer’s voice was immortalized in 34 Mexican films, as well as several songs that led him to international awards such as the Grammys, being the only one of the roosters to grow old.

“Don Chente” died after four months in a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco at the age of 81, so his loss has closed the legacy of ranchera music in Mexico.

