11/26/2021

The Community of Madrid has registered several aggressions of extreme violence in just a few hours and in different parts of the region that have left four seriously injured by stab wounds, including machetes. Two of the events occurred on Thursday night, almost at the same time, in the towns of Alcalá de Henares and Valdemoro, and the third attack occurred early on Friday in the center of the capital.

The National Police and the Civil Guard They are looking for the perpetrators of the stabbings, have informed Europa Press from both Security Forces. The first of the events took place around 10:10 p.m. this Thursday at the Alcalá de Henares-Universidad Cercanías station when, in the middle of a fight, three young men attacked two 16-year-old Spanish boys with machetes.

Two mobile ICUs from Summa-112 traveled to the place, whose health workers found one of the minors with two incised thigh woundshypotensive, while the other presented a wrist semiamputation. After being stabilized, they were transferred in serious condition to Hospital de La Paz and Hospital de La Princesa, respectively.

Stabbing of Valdemoro

Local Police and National Police also intervened at the scene, which is in charge of investigating the event. Agents are looking for the perpetrators, who could be other young boys. It is not ruled out that it is a matter related to youth gangs.

The second such event occurred at the same time. At 10:19 pm, the emergency services received several calls alerting that there had been an attack on the Valdemoro station promenade.

Agents from the Civil Guard, the Local Police and a mobile ICU from Summa went to the address and found an 18-year-old boy with multiple incised wounds spread over his body, the most serious being a semi-imputation of his hands.

Once stabilized, he was transferred to Hospital Doce de Octubre, where he has been admitted in serious condition. The Civil Guard is in charge of the investigation of the event and, at the moment, there are no detainees and the circumstances of the events are not known.

Stabbed in Leganitos

Earlier this Friday, Emergencias Madrid reported yet another stabbing, in this case on Leganitos street, in the center of the capital.

A 23-year-old received at least ochop stab wounds to the side and abdomen, and after being stabilized, he was transferred in serious condition to the San Carlos Clinic hospital.