10/23/2021 at 6:37 PM CEST

The Mallorca Golf Open, which takes place at Golf Santa Ponsa, will be decided this Sunday with the fourth and last day and will do it with protagonism of the Spanish players who will fight for victory in the European Tour tournament.

After completing this Saturday the end of the second round and the third, the solo leader is the Austrian Jeff Winther, that signed a spectacular return of 62 strokes (-8), and that will start the last day, with a total of -15.

Winter has a two-shot income over the second-placed solo, Jorge Campillo, from Extremadura, who scored 64 hits (-6) and it took him to that second solo place, with -13.

Various Spanish pursuers

Although there are more Spanish players among Winther’s pursuers, with an option to win at Golf Santa Ponsa. Good performance from Cádiz Álvaro Quirós, who finished the day with a total of -12, tied with Swede Sebastian Soderberg. Quirós and Campillo have already started the Mallorcan tournament with force.

Behind, also with options, the Llavaneras Golf player, Pep Angles, who came to lead the tournament mid-round, although in the end he fell to fifth place alone, with -11, four strokes behind the leader.

A blow further away ended Sebas García Rodríguez (-10), who clung to the Mallorcan route to give himself victory options, although he is five strokes behind the leader.

The European Tour tournament closes the Spanish tour of three consecutive tournaments, with an economic endowment of one million euros in prizes.