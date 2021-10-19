Euskobox

Since March 2020, no boxing matches or professional K1 have been held in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Euskobox It has tried to promote events every time the contagion prevention regulations opened a possibility but the different waves have prevented it to date.

Finally, next Friday, October 22 from 7:15 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., the Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz will host an evening that programs boxing and professional K1 as well as amateur crosses. There will be three professional boxing matches and four amateur boxing matches, in addition to two crosses by professional K1 and another by amateur K1.

There will be a presence of local athletes in most of the lawsuits. In amateur boxing, young women Dorleta Zubeldia (57 kilos) and Ane Barrantes (63 kilos) will face Biscayan rivals, such as Uzuri Arebalo and Hodei Allende. Also in amateur boxing, the current Basque champion from Gasteiz, Iván Vigo, will face Fernando Ajona from La Rioja, while Kato Mendoza will have a difficult opponent from Madrid at 54 kilos, Erik Gómez Moratalla. In amateur K1, clash of Alava: Leire Remacha and the already proven Nekane Alda will compete for victory in the limit of 52 kilos.

In professional K1, the fighter from Haro Mikel Sánchez will make his debut, who will face the Galician Adrián Formoso at 69 kilos. Gasteiztarra Flavius ​​Chiaburu returns to the Iradier Arena in this discipline against a rival to be confirmed after the scheduled opponent, the Biscayan Mohammed Bilal, was injured last Saturday.

The highlights will come with professional boxing. The spectacular featherweight resident in Salinas de Añana, Abdellatiff Zouhari ‘Tetef’ (2-0, 0 KO), will face the dangerous Venezuelan Dionis Martinez (9-27-3, 4 KO) to four rounds at the 58-kilo limit. ‘Tetef’ comes from debuting in paid boxing a year ago in Barcelona after a brilliant amateur career and counts his two bouts rented by victories.

For his part, the undefeated in 11 fights Fran Mendoza (11-0, 6 KO), who has 6 victories before the limit, will cross six rounds in the 54 kilos with the Hungarian Joszef Ajtai (22-19, 14 KO), in which it will be the fourth presentation in the capital of Alava of the young Colombian living in Vitoria. The evening will be closed by the clash at the welterweight of the greatest of the Mendoza, Natxo (43-14-3, 27 KO), six rounds ahead of the experienced Venezuelan Hermin isava (10-32, 5 KO).

Tickets are available from 20 euros at kulturabizia.eus.

The mandatory weigh-in for professional fighters will take place at Puerta Grande Berria, in the Plaza del Renacimiento in Vitoria-Gasteiz. next Thursday 21 at 7:30 p.m.