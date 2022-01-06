Press release

The Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz will host an interesting boxing and K1 evening on January 29, which will be held with reduced capacity. The bottom fight, agreed to eight rounds at the bantamweight, will measure the undefeated Colombian Fran mendoza, resident in the capital of Alava (24 years old, 12-0, 7 KO), with the experienced Colombian Anuar Rooms (33 years old, 21-12-1, 12 KO).

It so happens that both Mendoza and Salas are originally from the same area of ​​Colombia and that they coincided during sparring sessions at the ‘Quadrilátero’ gym in Barranquilla when the former was part of the coffee team and the latter had already debuted as a professional . The ex-boxer Natxo Mendoza, Fran’s older brother, meets a Salas, whom he defines as “A good fighter, strong and hard-working in the ring, capable of scaring anyone”. The trajectory of Salas certifies the words of Natxo, it has been measured against fighters of the stature of ‘El Gallo’ Estrada, ‘El Nica’ Concepción, ‘El Aguja’ González, the undefeated French champion Elie Konki with an international title at stake, or the Mexican champion ‘Tornado’ Sánchez.

Natxo attended the recent clash between Salas and the former champion of Spain and the European Union of the division, Sebastián Pérez, who describes how “Very close, tight and with alternatives”. On the other hand, the 12 victories before the limit of Fran’s next rival guarantee the power of her fists. In Spain, Salas has faced, in addition to the aforementioned ‘Látigo’ Pérez, the unbeaten Spanish featherweight champion, Cristóbal Lorente, and the also undefeated featherweight Bernard Angelo Torres.

For Fran Mendoza, a victory against Salas would place him at the gates of the great battles. After making his debut in Ordizia (Gipuzkoa) in July 2018, he had six KOs in seven fights over the following engagements. Thus, he credited his prolific career as an amateur in which he added several national titles in different weights and earned a regular position in the coffee team. They are, without a doubt, one of the emerging figures of our boxing after having starred in two fast-paced fights at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, both in the La Casilla Pavilion, in Bilbao; both settled with victory; and both against two rivals with a lot of potential, such as the canary, contender for the Spanish championship of the rooster, Jonathan Santana, and the then undefeated Félix García.

Mendoza, who plays in the bantamweight, “Although it could also give the super fly”, according to his coach, a José Luis Celaya who also assures “It has many qualities and a huge margin for improvement”. Fran, who is represented by Euskobox and Boxing Management, trains the Gasteiz Sport Gymnasium in the capital of Alava on a daily basis under the orders of Celaya and Andoni Alonso.

The evening that features this exciting clash on the bill will feature more professional boxing, professional K1 and Olympic boxing. Everything at the Iradier Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz from 6:00 p.m. on January 29, Saturday, with tickets from 20 euros.