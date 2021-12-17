12/17/2021

On at 22:12 CET

Enric Bonet

The French government announced the ban on rallies and street parties on New Year’s Eve and that it will put more pressure and restrictions on those who are not vaccinated

Prime Minister Jean Castex asked the French, at the end of a Defense Council organized by the president, Emmanuel Macron, that during this Christmas keep meetings as low as possible or the meetings with many participants because “the fewer we are, the less risks we will run.”

Castex, who said omicron could be the dominant variant in France from the beginning of 2022, insisted on the message that the main weapon is vaccination.

Because, from January 3 the administration of the booster dose will be allowed to those who have been pricked for the last time four months ago, and not five months as before.

He justified it by explaining that with two doses, the covid vaccine is 60% effective against severe forms of the disease, but with three that percentage rises to 90%.

For now 17 million people in France (which has a population of 67 million) have received a booster dose And in recent days the campaign has accelerated, with a record 950,000 punctures today, with an eye on a target of 25 million by the end of the year.

The six million unvaccinated, in focus

The prime minister focused on the six million people who have not wanted to be immunized, a situation that in his opinion “cannot be tolerated.”

Above all because “comes a new wave of infections” when hospitals “are full of unvaccinated people” and doctors are “under strong pressure and they will continue to be in the coming weeks. “

He affirmed that time had been given to those French who had doubts, but now that is no longer enough. At the beginning of January the Executive will a bill to Parliament so that the health certificate, which in France is essential for many acts of social life, such as going to a bar, a restaurant, the cinema, a show or a stadium, only valid for those who are vaccinated.

That means that those who have a negative test of less than 72 hours will not be able to use it as before. Also I know they will tighten the conditions of control of the certificates and it will increase the repression against those who commit fraud.

“It is not admissible – Castex stressed – that the refusal of a few million French to be vaccinated endanger the life of an entire country and threaten daily activity of the vast majority who have done what they had to do “.

The payment of the overtime of the toilets is doubled

To compensate for the efforts that healthcare personnel are making And what will he have to do due to the expected effects of the massive arrival of omicron, the remuneration for his overtime hours will double from next Monday.

The prime minister advanced that the Government will give guidelines to the prefects so that Unorganized rallies and street alcohol consumption are prohibited, and also for the town councils to cancel the traditional mass events with fireworks and concerts on New Year’s Eve.

Given the fifth wave of the coronavirus that has been affecting France for two months, also discotheques had been closed again and dances had been banned in bars, pubs and nightclubs.

This Friday they communicated in France 58,128 new infections, a figure somewhat lower than in recent days, in which the threshold of 60,000 had been exceeded.

However, for more than a week there have been more than 50,000 daily on average and the number of patients in hospitals continues to grow: this Thursday there were 15,142 (80 more than the day before) and 2,832 in the intensive care units.

France has Hardened from this Friday the entry conditions for people from the United Kingdom, which require a compelling reason that prevents tourist trips, a negative test, in addition to the vaccination certificate, and a seven-day isolation period.

However, Macron made it known last night that Those arriving from other countries of the European Union will have no more restrictions than until now, and it will be enough to present a health certificate.