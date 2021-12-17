12/17/2021 at 8:23 PM CET

The French women’s handball team made it to the World Cup final on Friday by beating Denmark 23-22 in the first of the tournament’s semifinals.

FRA

DIN

France

Glauser and Darleux; Nocandy (3), Toublanc (3), Valentini (1), Pineau (3p), Lassource (1), Zaadi (3), Sercien Ugolin (-), Flippes (1), Kanor (-), Horacek (-) , Edwige (-), Foppa (4), Nze Minko (3) and Granier (1)

Denmark

Reinhardt and Toft; Pedersen (1), Hansen (4, 3p), Heindahl (2), Haugsted (5), Bohme (-), Tranborg (-), Jorgensen (2), Jensen (2), Burgaard (1), Petersen (1p ), Hojlund (3), Friis (-), Iversen (1) and Moller (-)

Scoreboard every five minutes

1-1, 2-4, 4-7, 6-9, 8-11 and 10-12 (Half time); 13-15, 13-17, 15-18, 19-20, 21-21 and 23-22 (Final)

Referees

Álvarez and Bustamante (ESP). Edwige was excluded for two minutes for France; and to Pedersen, Hansen, Tranborg and Jensen for Denmark.

The authentic defensive lesson carried out by the Danish team in the first half nor the outstanding performance of the goalkeepers Althea Reinhardt and Sandra Toft prevented France, the reigning Olympic champions, from taking victory in a clash in which Denmark was ahead on the scoreboard for 57 minutes.

Maturity allowed Olivier Krumbholz’s men to turn the score around and comply with tradition, since the French team had always reached the final the four previous times in the finery they had played in the semifinals of a World Cup.

And that for many minutes the French team tried their own medicine, unable to find, especially in the first half, the slightest loophole in the Danish defense. Only four goals had those of Krumbholz exceeded the equator of the first half.

The current Olympians counted twice as many turnovers than goals after the first sixteen minutes of play. A fact that made clear the offensive confusion of the French team.

Denmark gave a real defensive lesson in the first half. Based on legs and more legs and a sensational aid work, those of Jesper Jensen not only closed all the paths to goal for the galas, but also anticipated his every move.

A circumstance that allowed the Nordics to steal one ball after another to place themselves with a more than interesting advantage of four goals (4-8) on the scoreboard.

But when you have a rival like France in front of you, no advantage is enough, as the Danes did not take long to verify, that in just a few minutes they saw how the finery had the possibility of reaching just one goal.

Then the figure of goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt emerged, who demonstrated the reason for her status as the best goalkeeper in the championship, after reaching the semifinals with 56 percent of saves.

On two occasions, Reinhardt prevented France from reducing its disadvantage to a minimum with his interventions, although not even the sensational Danish archer could prevent the finery from arriving alive at rest, which reflected the 10-12 with which the first period was concluded.

But Denmark was not about to jettison all their excellent work, much less goalkeeper Reinhardt, who improved her performance even further in the second half.

Stops that together with the goals from the winger Line Haugsted, who did not miss a single one of the five shots she tried, again allowed Denmark to regain the four goals ahead (13-17) that they already had in the first half .

Although something had changed, hehe Danish defense was no longer that symphony of aid of the first period and began to depend more on the interventions of its goalkeeper.

Reinhardt returned to save his team during the double exclusion that he suffered midway through the second half, but nothing could stop a French team, which little by little was discounting its disadvantage until finally equalizing the contest (20-20) with ten remaining minutes to conclusion.

Time in which only the irruption of the goalkeeper Sandra Toft, who further improved Reinhardt’s performance, was able to delay the French triumph, which with less than three minutes to go, was for the first time ahead on the scoreboard (22- twenty-one).

France, led by outstanding Cleopatre Darleux, who gave the Danish goalkeepers a full reply, and Pauletta Foppa, who led with her goals in attack, ended the resistance (23-22) of a Danish team that could not take advantage of a last ball to force extra time.