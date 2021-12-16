12/16/2021 at 2:11 PM CET

Football matches will be permanently suspended in France si a player or a referee is injured by throwing objects, as agreed on Thursday the government and responsible for the League and of the French Federation.

The decision was the most striking of those taken in a meeting held today by the Ministers of the Interior, Justice and Sports, the Professional Football League (LFP) and the French Football Federation (FFF) to try to respond to the current wave of violence, with frequent incidents of throwing objects at players and invasion of playing fields in recent months.

The agreed measures They were the following, according to a statement from the French Government:

– Better application of the bans on access to the stadiums to the sanctioned persons.

– Creation in the medium term of a minimum administrative fine for those responsible for incidents.

– Creation of a working group to study the establishment of nominal entrances to the stadiums, and which must present conclusions in six months.

– Ban on the sale of plastic bottles in stadiums no later than July 1, 2022. Clubs can apply this measure before

– Audit by the LFP of all stadium video surveillance systems and their effectiveness.

– Obligation for clubs to have systems against the throwing of objects (for example, nets) and against the entry of spectators on the field.

– Better crisis management, with a clear division of powers between the referees and those responsible for the police. At this point, decisions are expected to be made within a maximum period of 30 minutes, with better communication to viewers and the media.

– Better communication to fans, both in the prevention messages and in the explanation of security measures and in the sanctions and consequences of violent events.

– Creation of a coordination cell between the public and sports powers to monitor the application of these measures and work on new provisions in the event of problems that may arise in the future.

These measures come after the start of the current league competition various encounters of Ligue 1 have been suspended due to the throwing of objects (especially water bottles) on players, and even with invasion of the pitch by fans to try to attack rival footballers.