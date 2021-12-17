Frances Haugen, a former Facebook manager, who gained notoriety this year for leaking thousands of internal documents and accusing former boss Mark Zuckerberg of worry more about making money than about user safety, Ya signed a contract to launch a book where he will reveal the secrets of the social network.

Haugen, a graduate in Electrical and Computer Engineering, reached an agreement with the publisher Little, Brown and Company and signed a contract for his “planned memories” that will be reflected in a book, where he promises to reveal the secrets of Facebook, a social network founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

The news was released by the publisher itself, although at the moment the title of the book, or the release date, is not yet available. The economic agreement he reached with Frances Haugen.

“Critical review of Facebook”

What Little, Brown and Company did make clear is that the book will undoubtedly “offer a critical examination of Facebook.”

Haugen also spoke about the contract signed with the publisher on the book and spoke about the reasons that led to it.

“Operate in the dark”

“During my time on Facebook I realized a devastating truth: hardly anyone outside of Facebook knows what goes on inside Facebook. They operate in the dark, ”Haugen said in a statement.

The former manager of Facebook insisted on her previous statements, about the little concern that the social network has regarding the privacy of its millions of users.

“They win by keeping their systems closed without supervision or transparency, wrapping their operations in secrecy and public relations. I came forward because I believe that all human beings deserve the dignity of the truth, and the truth is that Facebook obtains its astronomical benefits by sacrificing our security, “said the former Facebook employee.

A book is a perfect forum to explore the nuance and complexity of the problems Facebook faces, and I’m very excited about this collaboration with @littlebrown and @vanessamobley. As I learned from my mother, “every human being deserves the dignity of the truth.” https://t.co/kL5oLyrwvt – Frances Haugen (@FrancesHaugen) December 16, 2021

Haugen, originally from Iowa, said she hase the hope that his book will “show the way” of how companies should maintain an appropriate attitude on social networks.

“But it doesn’t have to be this way: these problems can be solved. We can have the social networks that we love that also bring out the best in humanity. My hope is that this book will show us the way, ”said Haugen.

During his Senate testimony last October, Hauden said the company made no changes to Instagram after an investigation showed apparent harm to teens and had not done enough to combat hate speech and misinformation.

