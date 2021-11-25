In a video posted behind the scenes at UFC 268, the tension between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane that went viral on social media. The images showed Ngannou passing next to I win without greeting him, leaving the interim champion confused by what happened.

In a recent interview with the former champion Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou I explain the situation. According to the Cameroonian, the attitude was due to the presence of his former coach, Fernand López, with whom he had differences in the past and that are still valid today.

“I get a little uncomfortable because of Gane, and he was true. I would also be confused. As the coach I speak of, he is naive. If I passed by Gane and was alone, I would talk to him. I want to be honest, but when I saw him in that position, I had some thoughts. Should I greet him? I do not know. I could get closer, say hello, somehow, someone understands that he said something that is not true. Getting close to him does not make me question my attitude, I would be giving the opportunity for him to put words in my mouth. I preferred to stay distant. It’s not like we’re friends. He attacks me all the time. I can’t ignore that ”, explained Ngannou.

The linear champion denied that he has any personal problems with Ciryl Gane, his former sparring partner and rival in the heavyweight belt unification bout, or with Nassourdine Imanov, middleweight fighter, who also trains with Fernand lopez on Factory MMA. Who saw action in UFC 268 and was next to I win at that moment.

“I have no problem with Imanov, or Ciryl, but I know the guy and around them it would be strange. If he greeted them without greeting Fernand, it would also be a problem. It was a very confusing situation. What could I do? I ask Ngannou.

“It was exactly what the UFC was waiting for. When you watch the video, they were waiting for me on the corner. They created the scene. What happened was that a lady was taking me and my manager to our seats and someone called on the radio. Suddenly she says she made a mistake on the way, she turned around and they were there. How can that be a coincidence? When you look at that video, at the time I appear the guy was already with the camera ready. He was recording from the moment he appeared. As if it were a movie. He was waiting and he knew I was coming ”, concluded Francis.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane they will face each other in the fight of UFC 270, on January 22, at the Honda Center from Anaheim California, in the fight that will unify the heavyweight belt.

