Francis Ngannou doesn’t want to waste time anymore, he won’t keep looking for a fight with Jon Jones.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently revealed his intentions to return to the Octagon in April or July. His goal is to face the winner of the upcoming heavyweight championship unification fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

“I’m looking to fight sometime in April, possibly at Madison Square Garden. Or maybe on a totally opposite date, possibly in July, at International Fight Week, ”Jones told KRQE. “Those are the two dates I am waiting for. I think it will depend on who wins in January between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and we will go from there. “

It has been more than a year since Jones announced that he would move to heavyweight. It was long thought that he would make his divisional debut challenging Francis Ngannou for the belt. However, Jones’ negotiations with the UFC fell apart and the promoter made an interim title fight in which Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August.

Furthermore, Jones is still in everyone’s sights due to his legal troubles. He was arrested in September and his case is currently ongoing. How it could affect Jones’ availability to fight is unknown.

Francis Ngannou said he’s had enough of the insistence of a fight against Jones. Ngannou assures that he has reached the point where the fight is already indifferent to him.

“Personally, that doesn’t matter to me anymore. There is a lot of talk about Jon Jones. He still talks about the fight but here we are. I wasn’t even expecting to fight anyone other than Jon Jones after the Stipe fight, but here I am. Almost 10 months later, I am going to fight Ciryl Gane, and it was not in my plans at the time. “

Francis Ngannou could fight Jones if things turn out, but history has shown that putting “Bones” in the cage is no easy task. Jones has not competed since February 2020, and there is no guarantee that his schedule to return in 2022 will even hold up.

Because of that, Ngannou said that he won’t think about it anymore until something real is presented to him, like a fight agreement. And of course, he also has to beat Gane at UFC 270.

“What Jones says and what he does are two different things. I can’t bet on that, ”Ngannou said. “I cannot put my money in an uncertain event. I’ll just do what is necessary, we don’t know what the future holds. I’m not chasing that anymore. “

On our alternate YouTube channel we leave you Francis’ statements.

