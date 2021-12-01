During the NFT BZL in Miami, a dedicated event to learn from the pioneers in the NFT and Metaverse community held in the United States, was the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez. Who argued that Miami is the crypto and progressive city of the world.

In his speech he said that he is beginning to feel how Miami is not only the crypto capital of the world but also a world capital of NFT. He believes that the way forward for cities is to channel the power of Blockchain technology to make their residents’ offerings in this space more robust. So, they help their citizens to improve the quality of life, providing ease of commerce while increasing competitiveness.

Suarez believes that the NFTs are going to play a critical role in several key areas going forward. It considers that, the NFTs offer the possibility of guaranteeing that the creators own and commercialize their works in a very meaningful way.

«From little Havana to little Haiti, passing through the city and the brick, our creators have the opportunity to connect with this decentralized revolution. And, of course, create lasting value ”.

The official has laid out plans to pay municipal salaries in BTC, as well as for people to be able to pay their fines and bills with cryptocurrencies. In addition, one of its big projects is to turn Miami into the crypto capital of the world, with sustainable mining developments, among other things.

NFTs will help solve challenges

The mayor of Miami also believes that cities can take advantage of non-fungible tokens as a fundamental part of the information architecture. And, that NFTs can help solve challenges that ultimately impact the quality of life for thousands of people.

In this sense, they want to see how Blockchain technology can help together with NFTs in the transition to resilience. As well as other commitments in which they will be willing to address in the future.

He closed his speech with a quote from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Butterin saying: “If crypto succeeds, it is not because it empowers better people, it is because it empowers better institutions.” Adding that, ultimately, this work in which they are undertaking as a city has to have a focus on taking advantage of promoting these technologies in favor of progress for all the citizens of Miami. For this reason, he reiterated that his mayor’s office is ready to collaborate with the NFTs and create what he called: “A straighter future for the United States.”

He finally emphasized how excited he was for what awaits them from the builders they have met at the NFT BZL event. In which, he is sure, it will be a week with the largest sale of NFTs in the history of Miami.

Mayor of New York joined Francis Suárez

Recall that, after Francis Suárez showed his optimistic and favorable position towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the new mayor of New York, Democrat Eric Adams, exhibited his intention to compete with Miami to turn the Big Apple into the «center of the cryptocurrency industry. And, he assured that he would receive his first three salaries in Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Suárez has insisted on several occasions that he wants to turn the city he governs into an international center for cryptocurrencies. And, in this regard, the creation of its own cryptocurrency (Miamicoin) has already been announced. Furthermore, the city authorities plan to invest part of the city’s public treasury in Bitcoin.

