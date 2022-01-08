01/08/2022 at 09:28 CET

Tamara morillo

Outgoing, sociable, cheerful, simple. Francisca Cadenas, a 59-year-old woman, a woman of customs, from her home. A woman with a quiet life. Delivered to her family, for whom she lived. One fateful Tuesday he left his house, just for a moment, to accompany some friends to the car just fifty meters away. A small, lighted alley that offered few dangers in a town as quiet as Hornachos (Badajoz, 3,600 inhabitants), became the scene in which everyone looked for it. “Now I make you dinner “, he said to his son José Antonio before leaving. He left the door open. More than four years have passed, since then they have been waiting for her.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Francis, as they call her at home, spent the afternoon with Adelaida and Antonio, trusted friends. Also with the girl, their daughter, whom Francisca cares for and adores. Long hours are spent in the kitchen, which is almost a living room in many Extremadura houses. That’s where friends say they’re leaving now. Diego, Francisca’s husband, and one of their three children, the oldest, also Diego, enter through the door. José Antonio, the little one, minutes later also arrives. Javier, the medium, has become independent, today he is not expected. Quick greetings from everyone, friends leave, “don’t do anything to yourself, now I’ll make you dinner.”

More than four years later, “I have so much pain that I start to have gaps “, says José Antonio, the youngest of Francisca Cadenas. “I arrived, greeted my mother, who was with this couple and the little girl, I gave her a kiss and she told me not to make the dinner that I was going to accompany them and come back.” Francisca made it to the car, parked just fifty meters from her house. He said goodbye to them, before leaving, he promised the little girl soup for the next day. He made his way home again, but never made it to her.

My mother was not a woman to go for a drink at eleven o’clock at night, much less without notifying us & rdquor ;.

On the clock it was eleven o’clock at night, his mother left at ten minutes to eleven. Ten minutes later, José Antonio got a hunch: “Something’s happened to mom.” They went looking for her. Before, she called her friends who had been with her: “They told me that they let her enter the alley. Other times I did go with them to their house and then I would pick her up, but this time they said no. That alarmed me. I called the neighbors in case I could be talking at someone’s house, but they weren’t there either. I called her friends. My mother was not a woman to go out for a drink at eleven o’clock at night, much less without notifying us. ” In fifteen minutes they assembled an improvised device, took to the streets. At a quarter past eleven they began to beat the town: ditches, road and accesses. A search without result. More than four years have passed. There is no trace of Francisca Cadenas.

A lighted alley, a 50 meter path

The route that traces the distance between Francisca’s house and her friends’ car does not exceed fifty meters. Drawn on paper, your route is shaped like a “7”. When going up the street (about 20 meters), Francisca crosses an alley that goes to the left. It is the same route that you have to do in reverse. The alley, an alley, is not long, and is lit with fluorescent tubes. Despite the light, it has become a black hole from which no one knows how to get Francisca out.

The last three people who saw her are not

Adelaida, the friend, assured at the police headquarters that she saw Francisca going home. Her husband, a civil guard by profession, claimed at the barracks to have seen her cross the alley. Carlos Guzmán, nicknamed ‘el Negro’, a Dominican seasonal worker, acknowledged having come across her just before she disappeared: “I was going to take my car when I saw her. She was walking down the other side of the street toward her house. I didn’t even know her name. , but we are neighbors, so I greeted her with a see you later. She told me the same thing and then went into the alley & rdquor ;, she explained in statements to Interviú magazine days after the event. Initially investigated, her involvement ruled out a little later He put land in the middle. The marriage took the same path, Francisca’s friend, “my mother disappears and they disappear from our life. They were never interested in us again. “The last people who saw the woman are gone.

No answers

From the first moment the family ruled out that it was a voluntary disappearance. Disturbing for them, at the time called high risk at the police level, the investigation went secret during the first two years. The secret of the proceedings has been lifted and closed several times. In any case, the Meneses Cadenas family knows little or nothing about the police proceedings. “We trust that they continue to work, but we don’t know anything. Communication with the investigating body is scarce, “they lament.” We understand that investigations must be protected, be as hermetic as possible, but it is very difficult to continue and resume your life if you add little empathy to the event. The pain increases. “José Antonio, with an empty gaze, speaks on behalf of all:”My mother’s case has been investigated for four and a half years and we continue like the first day. I don’t want to think that I’ll be like this all my life. I don’t want to always live thinking what could have happened that night. “

Throughout these years, different batters and dives have been carried out in wells in the area. The Seprona and the GEAS (Special Group of Underwater Activities) of the Civil Guard, Civil Protection, Red Cross, canine units, divers and volunteer firefighters have participated. There are no clues. There are no clues. There are no answers.

Diego, her husband, and their three children – Diego, Javier and José Antonio – had their clock and calendar stopped that May 9. They survive, they don’t live. Frozen emotions, when they smile they do it for her. The motor is missing. Francisca is missing. Time advances and, for them, little (or nothing) heals.