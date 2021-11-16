“I just realized that I already have 3.3 million followers. I can not believe it. I am very impressed by this, ”he said. Francisca Lachapel, conductor of Wake up America, while screaming with happiness.

The Dominican narrated through several stories published on her account, how she started on Instagram. Lachapel said that her first 59 followers were obtained by asking her colleagues at the New York restaurant, where she worked at that time, to follow her. He also convinced some clients to do so and of course his family members were also among those first followers.

The host of the morning show Univision He opened his Instagram account on July 5, 2014. It took him seven years to reach the figure he celebrates today. The account, currently identified as Francisca, previously had two other names: @franciscalachapeltv and @franciscalachapel.

In the five stories that Lachapel shared to celebrate his 3.3 million followers, he looks without makeup and wearing a totally black shirt. “Sorry to celebrate the appearance, is that I still have to do my hair and many things to go to work tomorrow. So sorry ”, he expressed smiling.

Currently, the winner of the 2015 edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina has 2,772 posts on her account. There he shares all his professional achievements and shows part of his private life. For a few months the photographs of Gennaro, his son born on July 7, 2021, have been part of his Instagram.

Image changes

After the birth of his son Gennaro, Lachapel shared a photograph showing how her body was after becoming a mother. Since then, the presenter started her exercise routine again and with everything she needed to regain her ideal weight. In the process of recovering his figure, he had the support of Dr. Juan Rivera and his personal trainer, Yasmany. Progress can be seen in each of the photos posted by the presenter, as of today.

During these months, the followers of the Dominican woman manifested on more than one occasion that they liked the curves left by Lachapel’s pregnancy. “That body that your pregnancy left you favors a lot”, is one of hundreds of comments you received as you worked to return to your ideal pre-pregnancy weight.

Lachapel celebrates her 3.3 million followers on Instagram while living her motherhood to the fullest and enjoying the love and affection she receives from the people in that social network.

