Last July Francisca Lachapel made one of her big dreams come true: she became a mother for the first time. And although motherhood has the beautiful Dominican jumping with joy, because little Genaro has filled his life with many blessings, at the same time the television host has revealed that he has been fighting a tough fight to regain his figure and eliminate the pounds too much that the pregnancy left her.

And six months after giving birth, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina showed that regaining her usual weight is on the right track, as ready to start celebrating the Christmas holidays, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina looks simply spectacular.

This is what the Dominican woman allowed to see on her Instagram account, where she shared several photographs, in which she boasted of her figure, dressed in a long black dress, with a small opening at the height of the skirt, which printed a sensual detail.

The flattering comments for the former beauty queen were swift and her fans told her that she looks very beautiful and, without a doubt, in a few months she will regain the figure that she has said she wants to have again.

This was stated by Francisca a couple of months ago on her Instagram, where she opened up about what she feels when she sees the changes that motherhood made in her body, and where despite declaring herself happy with her baby, she admitted feeling very strange with her new figure, after showing a photo with his overweight.

“I would love to tell you that it’s a # tbt😂 butoooo no, that’s me, right now at this stage where I have received the greatest blessing of my life, being Genaro’s mother. I imagine that like me, there are many other women who when giving birth do not feel safe with the transformation of their bodies ”, Francisca said in her honest message. “The doctor already told me that I can return to my normal life and exercise, so today I start this challenge that will not be easy, but I will do my best! You know me! 💪🏽. Today I tell all the moms that more than ever I understand them in many things and I admire them! Happy day! I accept any advice! ”.

