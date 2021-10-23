. Francisca Lachapel is jealous

Almost four months have passed since Francisca Lachapel gave birth to her first-born Genaro, and the beloved communicator is not happy, because the little one literally has everyone who knows him in love.

And although the former Nuestra Belleza Latina is very grateful for the blessing that the arrival of her baby means to the home formed with Francesco Zampogna and for the infinite love and affection that her family and friends have shown the little one, it seems that the ex-queen She is a little “jealous”.

This is how the Dominican woman let it be seen in her most recent Instagram post, where she shared a beautiful photograph, in which she is seen in the company of her mother, who is holding Genaro in her arms, posing with a smile from ear to ear, while Francisca makes a thoughtful gesture with his finger on his mouth.

“Either way! It is no longer me who they sing Cunungunungu! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤣…. ”, The former beauty queen commented when referring to the beautiful photo, showing with resignation that she was already displaced by her son in the pampering of mommy. “The nasty grandmother with the grandson 🥰”.

The photograph immediately generated all kinds of comments among the fans of the Univisión presenter, who asked her not to be jealous, while others harshly and thankfully warned her that she will continue to be displaced.

“😂😂😂😂 my mother is pretty”, “And how could I not be with that rich chubby! 😍 ”,“ 😍😍😍 don’t be jealous 🥰🥰 ”,“ They took your position 😂😂 ”, and“ Enjoy it to the fullest! ❤️👏 Grandmothers are unique !!!! Blessings ”, were some of the comments that the publication of the former Nuestra Belleza Latina unleashed.

“A happy mother and a grandmother proud of her daughter carrying her grandson 👏🙌❤️😍”, “😂😂😂😂the grandchildren arrive and we are no longer a priority, they take away the throne😜😜😜😜” and even a person doing the The baby’s voice saying: “Mommy but don’t get so I’m a Charming Prince😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” were other reactions that Francisca received.

It should be remembered that although now Francisca Lachapel and her mother have a wonderful relationship, a few years ago the story was very different, because as the host of Despierta América herself confessed, in an interview on that same show, she came to feel resentment for her mother , due to situations of domestic violence that was experienced in their home.

Play

Francisca Lachapel undresses her soul and talks about her childhood, family and fiance The Dominican spoke about everything in this intimate interview with her partner Maity Interiano: from her childhood in the Dominican Republic and her dreams of fame, to the enormous waste of talent she demonstrated in Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2015 and her subsequent rise as one of the most charismatic presenters on Despierta América. #DespiertaAmerica SUBSCRIBE… 2019-10-23T21: 01: 28Z

“I tried many times for her to explain to me. I said, ‘Mommy, why do we have to live with this man, why do we have to endure so much abuse. And my mom told me things that also marked me a lot. She told me ‘when you have children you will understand, girl you are too young to talk about those things’ and for a long time I also felt that I resented her a little because I could not understand her ”, Francisca said. “It was the only way for me to move forward, forgiving her because she is the most important being in my life, she is what I adore the most in my life,” concluded Francisca.