. Francisca Lachapel

Francisca Lachapel continues to impress the millions of followers she has in different corners of the planet, because days after having turned 100 days after giving birth, the Dominican woman looks simply spectacular.

And this Wednesday, October 20, left more than one with their mouths open, after showing off their anatomy, in a set of tight black pants, which he accompanied with a shirt printed in black and cream colors, which made her look like everything. a magazine model.

Francisca, who became a mother on July 7, and who in previous publications opened up about her enormous desire to regain the figure she had before her pregnancy, showed that over the days, her discipline and perseverance have had an effect.

“Good Morning! Where are you watching @despiertamerica from? This beautiful and comfortable jumpsuit can be found at @ beashionboutique… Thank you @anapatriciatv ”, was the message with which the Dominican accompanied her photograph on Instagram, where she gave credits to Ana Patricia Gámez, not only for her look but for having helped her in your weight loss process.

Ana Patricia responded to Francisca’s publication with praise and highlighted that the baby of the Univision host is more beautiful than the ex-queen.

“So beautiful!! Genaro makes you more and more resplendent 😍 I knew that that Jumpsuit was going to be beautiful 🥰❤️🙌🏼 ”, commented Ana Patricia on the social network.

Phrases like: “Always beautiful my queen 👸🏻 beautiful 🙋‍♀️🤩”, “But how skinny 😍”, “Wow you look SPECTACULAR !! 🔥🔥 ”and“ Francisca sees you very beautiful, if it were me, I would dress like this every day, different colors 😍😍😍😍😍 ”, mentioned other Francisca fans.

“Bellísimaaaaaa”, “Can you be more beautiful ???”, “Gennaro’s mother is beautiful,” said other followers of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The former beauty queen reappeared last Sunday in the program that launched her to fame, and there she also stole applause and praise, on account of a tight dress, which displayed her stylized figure.

The television host was not satisfied with looking majestic in her presentation on the reality show, but took the opportunity to send an inspiring message to the contestants who are vying for the crown and to the viewers.

“This scenario really was the great impulse to materialize all my dreams on a professional level, on a personal level as well. This opportunity is truly unique, it is an opportunity that we must take advantage of, it changes us on the inside, it changes us on the outside, ”said the friendly ex-queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina. “It allows us to win people who adore us, who love us and cannot be passed lightly, girls, so really do it, shine and take advantage of everything that Our Latin Beauty can give you.”