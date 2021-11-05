Francisca Lachapel fully lives the beautiful family story she always dreamed of. In her husband, Francesco Zampogna, she found the prince charming she was looking for so much and with whom a few months ago she became the mother of the little one Gennaro. But before they formed the beautiful family they have today, they also wrote their own love story, and Francisca remembered that exact moment when she ended up falling in love with her husband today.

© @ francisca

On her Instagram profile, Francisca published a photo of both posing for the camera with a smile. The image, from a few years ago, is of those moments when they began their relationship. “That was the day when Francesco finished mooring with me 😂”, she wrote happily.

To give more context, he added: “We had been going out there for a short time. Suddenly he invites me to a wedding of one of his friends. I thought: well … if you are inviting me to a friend’s wedding, things are serious so that day I try to give it my all 😂 that’s how simple you get me ready for the wedding, try to go unnoticed😂 ”.

It was then that she noticed a great detail in him that he finished conquering her: “I remember that Francesco invited me to dance and he almost gave me something because he didn’t have the face of knowing how to dance honestly, and inside of me I said: Oh! Oh my God, protect me! The shame that we are going to experience right now on that dance floor😂🤷🏽‍♀️ ”.

And he continued to the liking of his fans: “We walked onto the dance floor and boom! to my surprise the man took command gentlemen. He started dancing from the meringue and has a swing to a salsa ”. Francisca had a wonderful time and realized how good she felt with him, something that she definitely wanted to repeat: “I mean the dance was not perfect, but the chemistry we had and the way the dance flowed was. . That’s why I started by saying that that’s when the man finished tying up with me 😂🥰 ”.

An excellent team and the wedding you have been waiting for

Francisca and her husband were married civilly in December 2018, but that great party and the religious wedding that she has imagined for years is still missing. And although the plans were well advanced, the pandemic made them postpone everything, despite having the invitations ready and setting aside the place in Italy to celebrate their love. A party that she still has in mind, as she confessed to Jomari Goyso a few days ago on the Sin Rodeos podcast. “Yes, I’m going to do the wedding, I have to close that chapter,” he said about that little earring that he has in his personal life.

© @ gennarozampogna @drishtidream