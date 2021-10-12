.

The television presenter, actress and comedian Francisca Méndez, better known as Francisca Lachapel, does not stop wasting joy and beauty after her return to the conduction of Despierta América, after having given birth to her first son Genaro, who has already turned three months.

This Tuesday the Dominican showed that her talents go beyond acting and driving by uploading a video to her Instagram account, where she is seen singing very animatedly during the commercials for Despierta América. The song “Soy Yo” by the Spanish singer Marta Sánchez plays in the background, while the winner of the ninth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina sings loudly and dances to the rhythm of the music, infecting her colleagues with joy and laughter.

His followers were not long in celebrating his talents as a singer. “You sing beautiful” and “She is going to finish singing, she likes it and she doesn’t do it badly”, were some of the comments from her fans.

Francisca Lachapel singer?

A super mom

Everything indicates that Francisca is enjoying her return to work. In recent statements, the former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina revealed that it was not easy for her to leave her son Genaro to return to the screen, noting that she had “mixed feelings.”

On her first day back in Despierta América, Francisca opened her heart and revealed that the process was not easy.

“I’m not going to lie to you that today is a difficult day. New moms have that little hole in their stomach when it comes to separating from their little boy for the first time. I am happy to return to do what I like ”. In addition, he uploaded a video hugging his baby where he says: Can you give me permission to go to work?

The artist has not stopped showing off Genaro on her social networks, confessing that she can’t stop taking pictures of him. ”My dear boy! I can’t fit photos on my phone anymore. Blessed obsession!

Source of inspiration

The access that the 32-year-old Dominican artist has given to her followers through her social networks has motivated many by showing closeness and acknowledging their battles. “Listen and be open to criticism, but don’t let anyone tell you who you are. Let no one define you! ”, He pointed out on his Instagram account, alluding to a quote from Jeff Bezos.

In another publication this week, she is shown in a tight blue dress and accompanies the photo with the phrase: “Greetings from @despiertaamerica. Positive attitude for this week. Let’s go with everything! I love!