. Francisca Lachapel gave her mother a surprise as a Christmas present

It is no secret to anyone that Francisca Lachapel maintains a beautiful and very close relationship with her mother, Divina Montero, who has been fundamental in helping her with the care of her little son Genaro and in supporting her in the middle of her career in the world of television.

And as a way of gratitude and showing the immense love he has for the woman who gave him life, the former Nuestra Belleza Latina revealed that she gave her mother a gift, through an application to send money so that her mother enjoyed it in República Diminicana.

“My beautiful people, in this special time we can show our affection from wherever we are. With #sirenacash you can please your loved ones from a distance. This is really a success, go to sirena.do and solve everything quickly and easily. #sirenacash @sirena ”was Francisca’s comment to talk about the Christmas gift she sent to her mother, through Sirena Cash.

“I am going to share with you the surprise that I have for my mother so that she goes to her favorite store in Santo Domingo and buys everything, without spending a single peso, because I send her the money from here. All they have to do is press the siren.do. They go to sirena cash and then press buy in sirena cash. They follow the prompts. My money goes to Divina. They choose the amount. Even a nice little message. You can do it too ”, Francisca is heard saying in a video that she added in her publication, where she wore a Christmas hat in the living room of her house, with the tree in the background.

And although the majority of Francisca’s followers who reacted to the announcement of the gift praised her for being a good daughter and thinking of her mother, and others even thanked her for sharing the application that made it easier for many to send money, others were impressed when consider that the gift of the television host to his mother was of very little amount.

Francisca showed in her video that the Christmas gift for her mother to buy “everything she wants” was only $ 100, which caused more than one to rate the gift as insufficient and there were those who called her stingy. Others praised her.

“Hundred dollars. 💃💃💃💃😂😂😂😂 ”,“ I didn’t understand anything !!! You spoke too fast !!! Merry Christmas 🎁 ”,“ Wepaaaaaaaa that I like Francisca! Thank you for sharing that program ”and“ And your mother, why isn’t she going to Miami with you 😍? ”Were some of the comments generated by the ex-queen’s publication.

“Merry Christmas To your beautiful family, You are a Good daughter, Wife, and Mother Blessings to all ❤️🎄🎄🎄🎁🎁🙌🙌🙌👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😃” and “Everything so modern. I love technology 👏. Happy holiday my Fran and many blessings for you and your family 👪 💕 ♥ ️ 😍 ”, added another pair of fans.

Despite the fact that her mother Francisca now have a very beautiful and close relationship, Francisca herself confessed a couple of years ago, in an interview with Univisión, that her childhood was not good and that she even resented her mother for many years for domestic violence situations.

“I tried many times for her to explain to me. I said, ‘Mommy, why do we have to live with this man, why do we have to endure so much abuse. And my mother told me things that also marked me a lot. She told me ‘when you have children you will understand, girl you are too young to talk about those things’ and for a long time I also felt that I resented her a little because I could not understand her ”, revealed the former Nuestra Belleza Latina. “It was the only way I could move on, forgiving her because she is the most important being in my life, she is what I adore the most in my life.”

Tell us what you think of Francisca’s gift to her mother.

