Francisca Lachapel returned to New York, after building your new life in Miami, to sell pots as he did when he came to the country to survive, far from the forums of ??Wake up America??.

Related news

The host, who a few months ago became a mother, shared on her Instagram account a live with her followers where she revealed that she once again left everything behind, including her son, to remember the hard times when you moved to NY and had to sell kitchen products to have something to eat.

Today I returned to 179 and Saint Nicholas, one of the places where I would put my table and display when I sold pots, and then go to my appointments in the afternoon and try to sell to earn my daily bread. Today while I was there I remembered when I walked from one corner to another trying to sell to get money and send something to my mother, or to be able to support myself in New York City, he explained.

The presenter explained that this time she was not alone, but was accompanied by someone who supported her at all times, and the objects they had for sale were actually donations they got.

I returned to this place with my partner Raúl González, they donated some pots to us, and they all began to arrive and we sold all the pots. I cannot explain the happiness that my heart feels, I cannot put it into words because I said my God, so much effort, so much sacrifice, it has been worth it, he said.

Right there, the Dominican explained that the earnings this time are not for her or her mother, but that, We are going to use the money to help a person in needWhat changed your life after the most recent hurricane there was ??.

Photo: Instagram / @ awake America

Francisca Lachapel left her son to go to sell pots

In the video, the ex-beauty queen explained that in order to do this activity, which is part of the program? Wake up America? she had to separate from her baby, who remains at her home in Miami with her grandmother and dad. And, although she knows that this was done for a good cause, she accepted that she feels ?? guilty ?? from being separated from Gennaro for so long.

Gennaro is in Miami with my mom and his dad. On my side I’m fine, those who are moms can understand me, because one always feels guilty. One leaves it. But, at least I am fortunate, I cannot complain because Diosito has always been very good to me, that my mother and my husband are there who also takes care of him, so there is no complaint that is worth. Of course, I miss him so much with all my heart, he assured.

Photo: Instagram / @ awake America

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.

acmg