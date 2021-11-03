.

Francisca made it clear that she has already overcome the complexes she had in the past due to her physical appearance, with an extensive message that she shared with her more than 3 million Instagram followers. The 32-year-old former beauty queen’s reaction came after receiving a racist comment that alluded to her skin tone in a photo she uploaded to her Instagram account.

“My people, I appreciate all your comments and concerns, but I already released all those traumas of skin color and bad or good hair! If I look darker, nothing happens! Well, because I AM and I love to be !! I understood that there is not a problem with me, the problem is with the one who looks at me!

The cheerleader added that she has overcome her traumas thanks to her three-month-old son Gennaro. “The greatest gift I have received in my life is my son and he, so young, has taught me so much. With his birth I have freed myself from so many stupid things that I grew up with, because of him I am free and because I want him to see my example and also live with freedom, ”he said in the publication.

“Many think that there is nothing wrong with those comments, but honestly gentlemen, those tiny comments,” harmless “, but they really have that racist background and are the ones that little by little destroy your self-esteem, the ones that fill you with complexes, they are those that little by little send you to a place where you feel that you do not deserve anything. Time to change that! I love you very much! ”, He concluded in the publication, generating a wave of positive comments regarding his attitude.

In her recent participation in the Sin Rodeo podcast, by the stylist and beauty expert, Jomari Goyso, who is a close friend of the former beauty queen, Francisca confessed that as a child she had a very bad time due to the criticism of her physical appearance.

“One moment in my life that I remember is that as a child I had very low self-esteem, feeling very bad about how my hair looked. There is a type of stereotypical beauty that you feel that you do not fit and you mistreat yourself so much and you feel so bad that I was very afraid that my son would live the same as me, “he revealed in the conversation.

Jomari Goyso was quick to show her support for the racist comment her friend received just hours after talking about the issue of discrimination on her show, and she immediately shared the post on her Instagram, criticizing such attitudes.

“Can someone explain to me why people keep repeating” racist “comments that” discriminate “and imply that being dark skinned is a bad thing! They are always talking about God !! And my question is why do you question something that God has created! And, worst of all, and saddest, they comment on it as if they were telling you something to help you! My advice is “yaaaa psychologist” for all who think that !!!!! love u @francisca, you are an example! Do not be self-conscious by anyone !!! Block everyone !!! Your son looks at you and loves everything about you and I assure you he would never change anything! ”, He affirmed.