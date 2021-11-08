.

Very excited and happy to be visiting New York City, Francisca showed herself during a live show that she had with her more than 3.2 million followers on her official Instagram account.

The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina traveled from Miami and moved to the corner of 179th Street and Saint Nicholas in Manhattan to sell pots.

“Today I returned to 179 and Saint Nicholas, one of the places where I would put my table and display when I sold pots, and then go to my appointments in the afternoon and try to sell to earn my daily bread. Today while I was there I remembered when I walked from one corner to another trying to sell to get money and send something to my mother, or to be able to support myself in New York City, ”she said excitedly.

This time the pot sale was part of a charity work and the money raised will go to help. “I returned to this place with my partner Raul González, they donated some pots to us, and they all began to arrive and we sold all the pots. I cannot explain the happiness that my heart feels, I cannot put it into words because I said my God, so much effort, so much sacrifice, it has been worth it ”, he added after recounting that he had not visited the island for more than two years.

“We are going to use the money to help a person in need, who changed his life after the most recent hurricane. Tomorrow we are going to share that story with you in Despierta América “, he advanced.

When one of his followers asked him about his 3-month-old son Gennaro, the 32-year-old television host admitted that she misses him very much and that she feels guilty about leaving him in Miami.

“Gennaro is in Miami with my mom and his dad. On my side I’m fine, those who are moms can understand me, because one always feels guilty. One leaves it. But, at least I am fortunate, I cannot complain because Diosito has always been very good to me, that my mother and my husband are there who also takes care of him, so there is no complaint that is worth. That if I miss him so much with all my heart. On the one hand it is good to be doing this work with you, but on the other hand I need my little boy, but I will meet with him tomorrow, “he said.

VIDEO: Everyone asked him about Gennaro:

Francisca said goodbye thanking her audience for so much affection. “I had to connect with my people to thank them for always loving me, for that unconditional support they give me, for asking me so much about my boy Gennaro. I really love you very much, thank you infinitely. They never abandon me, they always say present in everything that I ask of them at every stage of my life, “he said.

“I won Nuestra Belleza Latina seven years ago and every time I come to this city – and I also feel it on social networks – I feel the same love, I feel the same acceptance, the same affection, the same solidarity from you” , he stressed.