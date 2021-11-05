.

Francisca is undoubtedly experiencing one of the best moments of her life. In addition to having a successful career on television, showing off every morning in the animation of the Despierta América program (Univisión), the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 is enjoying her motherhood with little Gennaro, only 3 months old, and a happy marriage to businessman of Italian descent Francesco Zampogna.

The Dominican shared a romantic memory of the day she fell in love with her husband and a detail that was crucial in their love story. In the image, she is hugged with Zampogna during a party.

“That was the day when Francesco finished mooring with me. We had been going out there for a short time. Suddenly he invites me to a wedding of one of his friends. I thought: well … if you are inviting me to a friend’s wedding, things are serious, so that day I tried to give it my all. So simple I got ready for the wedding, I tried to go unnoticed, “he said.

“I remember that Francesco invited me to dance and he almost gave me something because, well, he didn’t have the face of knowing how to dance honestly, and inside I said: Oh my God, protect me! The shame that we are going to experience right now on that dance floor ”, he added about the evening.

“We walked onto the dance floor and boom! To my surprise, the man took command gentlemen, he started dancing from the meringue and has a swing to a salsa. I mean, the dance wasn’t perfect, but the chemistry we had and the way the dance flowed was. That’s why I started by saying that that’s when the man finished tying up with me ”, he concluded.

The romantic story generated sympathy among his followers. “How beautiful … if he didn’t know how to dance, surely you offered him classes, but that game was not going to escape”, “Tell us more, and what happened next?”, And “Nice story!”, Were some of the messages that they left him.

And continuing with the love story, the 32-year-old cheerleader revealed in recent statements that she has already confirmed the date for her church wedding with the 31-year-old businessman. “Yes, I’m getting married, I have to close that chapter in my life. I already got married in civilian law, but we are missing the religious wedding and the big party, “he said during his participation in the Sin Rodeo podcast, by the fashion and beauty expert from Univisión, Jomari Goyso.

After Goyso’s surprise by the news, Francisca said that she still does not want to make the date public, but gave some details of how she would like the celebration to be. “My dream is to get married in the Dominican Republic and for all my people to be part of the wedding,” he said.