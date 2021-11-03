.

The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina Francisca, is fascinated with motherhood, and her enthusiasm is so great that she confessed that she would like to have a second baby as soon as possible.

Yes, I want another child. I would get pregnant right now! When I see Genaro and everything that has changed me and has added to my life (…) When they took my son out of me along with the placenta, they took out a bag of complexes and so much crap that I had in my head, and it’s like a liberation, such a rich feeling, it is the first time in my life that I have high self-esteem. I feel like a superwoman, “revealed the television host and former beauty queen, 32, during her participation in the Sin Rodeo podcast, hosted by Univisión fashion and beauty expert Jomari Goyso.

The former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina and current host of the Univisión program Despierta América, recalled how badly she went through her pregnancy, but affirms that her postpartum has been so good, that she left everything bad in the past, and wants to enlarge her family soon along with her husband, the businessman of Italian descent, Francesco Zampogna.

“During my pregnancy I was depressed, hyper mega sensitive. In part, by romanticizing ideas. I understand that there are women who do look spectacular when they are pregnant, but it is a select group, most of them get fat, have hormonal problems or spend it in bed not feeling well all the time. I was from that group, who just wanted to sleep, who felt quite ugly. I felt really bad. But, what they say is true, then you forget everything and I want to have another baby ”, she explained.

When will the religious wedding be?

The Dominican also announced that she already has a date for her religious wedding with Francesco Zampogna, 31, and everything indicates that it will be in a big way. “Yes, I’m getting married, I have to close that chapter in my life. I already got married as a civilian, but we are missing the religious wedding and the big party, ”he advanced after remembering that he had the dress ready to marry in the Cathedral of the Americas in the Dominican Republic, but he had to suspend the expected event due to the pandemic .

“My dream is to get married in the Dominican Republic and for all my people to be part of the wedding. People have been so good to me, my people support me so much that I wanted not to get married privately and for them to see it only through photos (…) For Francesco’s family and for him the religious wedding is very important. And now it will be even more special, because our son will be present, “he added after stating that, although the date to celebrate the religious wedding and the party has already been confirmed, he will not reveal it yet.