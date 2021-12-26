12/26/2021

Francisco Igea will be the candidate of Ciudadanos in the elections of Castilla y León next February 13, after being proposed as a consensus representative by the party’s regional leadership, which will be ratified tomorrow by the Citizens Executive, as party sources have confirmed to ..

The own autonomic coordinator of Cs, Gemma Villarroel, which appeared as the only possible alternative to the hypothesis of internal primaries, has stated in a statement that the “so exceptional and unjustified” situation caused by the president of the Community, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, deserves to respond “forcefully” and with a candidacy “of unity and consensus”.

A total of 2,094,490 people will be able to exercise their right to vote in these elections, called in advance by Fernández Mañueco.

Igea: “The sanchista is Mañueco”

Francisco Igea assumes “proud and with enormous responsibility” try to demonstrate during an election campaign that foresees “hard” that “just as the one who is Sanchista is Mañueco”, since “it flees from control, from transparency and runs away from responsibilities.”

In an interview with the . Agency, already aware that he will be the Citizen’s candidate again in the elections on February 13, he recognized that what He worries about this situation is that the people who love him the most have asked him “not to do it”, but “one has a condition and they also know me, it is the man who is in the arena”: “I have always liked being in the arena and I have never avoided the fight, although it is difficult, I am tired.”