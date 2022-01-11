The low performance of Francisco Lindor has called the emergency the last two seasons of the Major Leagues, which we could well begin to define as a “challenge” for the player to return to his highest level of play.

The 2020 campaign can be defined as the beginning of the decline of Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor’s career to date, a shortened season that marked the end of the shortstop’s stay with the Cleveland Indians, who played all 60 games of the campaign. a production of 8 homers with 27 RBIs, along with a batting average of .258 and an OPS of .750.

The offensive imbalance for the player continued until 2021, where after 125 games played and the player in his first season with the New York Mets, he had a 20-homer year with 63 RBIs, accompanied by a low solo batting average. 230 and an OPS of just .734.

Francisco Lindor’s batting average in 2021 ended up being 14 points below the MLB average (.244), while his OPS was only 6 percentage points above the league average (.728), signs of an undoubtedly emotional and alarming offensive production.

What was shown by Francisco Lindor in 2021 was undoubtedly more shocking than his last season, since he came to the New York Mets, a set with which he will have a 10-year, US $ 341 million contract in force since 2022, which obviously his performance It is not what you expect for a player who receives such a salary.

The main challenge to see changes on the part of Lindor lies in his notion in the batting box, mainly to make contacts against breaking pitches (curve and slider), which since 2020 has begun to see more of these pitches progressively without being able to make contact, as well as his handling of pitches outside the strike zone.

During 2021 Lindor had 64.1% of his swings against pitches outside the zone, his lowest mark for swings outside the zone of his career, which we could call admirable, although like his swings he has lowered his level of contact against these. . He had 64.1% contact against swings to pitches outside the strike zone, which was equally the lowest rate of his career.

The Puerto Rican went from receiving in 2019 24.0% of the pitches he saw being breakers that he could only hit for an average of .233, going until 2021 to see these pitches in proportion of 28.5%, against which he could only hit for .190 , while generating 36.1% of swings against breakers are fanned, the highest rate in the player’s career against breaking pitches.

Contrary to this we can see an involution when the player faces fast balls (straight with four and two seams, cutter and sinker), which has been the throw against the one that has done the best in his career, although in 2021 he went to see them to a lesser extent and at the same time increasing their number of fanned swings.

During 2019 Lindor faced fastballs 58.9% of the time, against which he batted for a good average of .317 and had only 12.4% of swings against them being fanned, going until 2021 where pitchers used less against him. fastballs only in 55.6% of the pitches, against which the player had a batting average of .258, generating an increase to 17.5% that the swings were fanned.

On the defense, Francisco Lindor’s performance continues to be of the highest level in the Major Leagues, for whom in 2021 he would generate 20 Outs Above Average from short stops, the second highest amount in that section in the MLB and the highest record for a shortstop in the National League.

The player today has in his hands a great challenge for his career, this being the necessary improvement in his offense. The player today has as necessary to survive the pitchers’ adjustments and their gap against him by increasing the dose of breaking pitches.