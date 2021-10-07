Frank Thomas believes the Chicago White Sox have what it takes to win the World Series.

Frank Thomas has been a Chicago White Sox believer all season long and that will not change with October baseball starting today for his former team.

Thomas believes with the right mindset the White Sox are headed to the World Series.

“I’ve said it all year long and I’m not going to back off,” Thomas told FanSided. “I think they match up very similar with superstar rotations and bullpens. I think the White Sox have the bullpen edge, I think the Dodgers might have the starting edge. You look at the lineups, great exciting hitters all over the diamond. That would be a fun World Series. “

An underdog mentality could give the White Sox an edge to reach the World Series

Getting past the Houston Astros will not be easy for a White Sox team that hasn’t won a postseason series since 2005 when they beat the Astros in the World Series. While giving respect to the Astros, Thomas sees a less dominant rotation than Astros playoff teams of the past

“It comes down to pitching in October,” Thomas said. “In the past, you look at Gerrit Cole and Verlander leading their rotation. They don’t have that right now. They do have some young gritty pitchers that have been getting the job done. I look at the White Sox with the dominant starters and the dominant bullpen finding a way to win. “

The White Sox remain undecided on who will start Game 3. Thomas would like to be Dylan Cease who reminds him of a former Astro.

“Dylan Cease to me is a young Justin Verlander,” Thomas said. “Once he figures out when to use his changeup everything else is going to be so much better because he has a dominant fastball and curveball.”

Tony La Russa will be making that Game 3 decision matched up against rival Dusty Baker. Their well-documented relationship dates back to La Russa managing Baker manager at the end of his playing career in Oakland. They also went toe-to-toe when they were in the same division managing the Cubs and Cardinals.

Thomas has respect for both calling it “a great matchup, two great managers.”

One of the reasons Thomas is confident in the White Sox this postseason is La Russa.

Tony knows how to win. He had a lot of naysayers early in the season, by the All-Star break no one was talking about Tony La Russa, ”Thomas said. “He is one heck of a leader and you see his team they all rally around him. They love him inside that clubhouse. I think he is the man to guide this team to their next championship. “

Veteran leadership at the top step of the dugout could help the White Sox who bowed out of the playoffs disappointingly last year losing in three games to Oakland. This is the first time in franchise history that the club has made the postseason in back-to-back years which is no reason for overconfidence according to “The Big Hurt.”

“They better think they are underdogs cause you don’t want to be the hunted,” Thomas said. “I think the Dodgers gotta be the hunted. They have an all-star team. “

Time will tell if Thomas was seeing things clearly making his postseason prediction.

