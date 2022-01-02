The team of Lakers is planning to put Lebron James play center more often until Anthony Davis returns, which could be in a few weeks.

While a large portion of the Los Angeles Lakers rotation was out due to health and safety protocols, the team decided to take a closer look at LeBron James at center. It had already been seen in small moments in matches, with great success, but the lack of available centers allowed them to test it in complete games.

The results were as expected, Lebron James in the center opens things up for Russell Westbrook and allows everyone more room to operate. Defensively, James also improves things, as he can act as a kind of dawn anywhere on the court, pushing where the team needs him.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised James for making all lineup combinations look easy.

“We can talk about space all we want, but he lit up Memphis with Dwight out there projecting for him too. This is just a LeBron James thing, and playing at a higher level more than the environment around him, “said Vogel.

“Obviously he believes strongly in our group, we all strongly believe in our group and, while AD is away, he intends to do his best to rack up some victories, and obviously play at an extremely high level.”

“It’s huge. Really is. We’ll see how our season evolves, you know? I think the Indiana game is the game that most caught my attention. We may have done it before that, but him playing alongside Melo in the crossless lineup, during that stretch he really showed us that this could be something that makes the game easier for him.

“He’s not struggling as much and there’s more room for him to penetrate,” Vogel said of James. “There are a lot of positives to that and can we get away with certain confrontations on the other side? Obviously when AD comes back he will play a lot of minutes as a center and then we can play with the smaller lineup as well. I think it is a direction in which we are taking our team and so far we are having some success with it, but we have to keep improving. “

The unknown here is Lebron James’ ability to play center when facing a “traditional” center like Steve Adams or Joel Embiid, can Lebron James cope?