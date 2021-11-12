Frankie Edgar is at peace with the brutal KO loss he suffered to Marlon vera on the Main Card of the UFC 268, but believes that he was the victim of a hasty arrest.

The former Lightweight Champion – and former Featherweight contender – of the UFC appeared on the podcast that leads, Champ and The Tramp, where, in addition to being proud of his performance on Saturday, he criticized referee Todd Anderson’s decision to stop the fight the moment he did.

“I lost the fight, and that’s it,” the 40-year-old experienced fighter began (via MMA Fighting). “I am proud of my performance, proud of my team, proud of the way I prepared myself to do everything the right way. I felt like I did well in the first round. The second was a little more closed. I felt like in the third I was doing pretty well because I got into the rhythm (of the fight) by landing a lot of punches, and then obviously I got that front kick. I wish the referee had let her go on a little longer. Do I think it was a hasty stop? Something. Obviously the referee’s job is to make sure he’s safe, and I understand that. I have no speculation about that.

Edgar, who in February had been knocked out in 28 seconds by Cory Sandhagen, explained that he was upset to see how permissive the referees were in the two previous matches on the undercard.

«It kills me because if you look at the two fights before mine (Justin gaethje vs. Michael chandler, and Shane burgos vs. Billy quarantillo), they were left to fight until they were almost dead. I literally took a hit, but my head never touched the damn canvas. “

Despite how ugly the knockout was, Edgar, who had reached the distance he was projected for a victory on the scorecards (29 – 28) against the Ecuadorian, argues that the fact that he immediately got up to protest the arrest is proof enough that he was still in a fight.

“It wasn’t like the last one where I didn’t remember a damn thing,” he said. “I walked up to the referee and he was like, ‘dude, what are you doing? Let’s go’. I was complaining without being an idiot. (…) I don’t want to make a big mess out of this, because it is what it is. But you watch Justin and Michael kill each other, and then Shane and Billy, and you could see they were out for the middle of the damn fight. My head didn’t even hit the canvas. Give me something else.

With his loss to ‘Chito’, Edgar, number twelve in the Bantamweight rankings, fell to 1-4 in his last five appearances on the Octagon.

