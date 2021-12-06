12/06/2021 at 10:38 CET

.

Tomasz Frankowski He retired from football in 2013 after a long career in which he played for clubs such as Wisla Cracovia, Wolverhampton, Elche, Tenerife and Nagoya, but his name will also remain linked to this as the author of the European Parliament report for an inclusive sport contrary to a project like the Super League.

After overwhelming support for his document, approved on November 23 with 597 votes in favor, 36 against and 55 abstentions, the Polish MEP assured in an interview with . that he works for a “safe, accessible, inclusive and equal sport for all “and that the Super League” attacks the current system, but offers little in terms of solutions and proposals “and” would do significant damage. “

– Question (Q): What does the approval of this resolution mean and for you personally what does it mean to have achieved so much support?

– Answer (A): It is a clear expression of the representatives of the voters of the 27 states of the EU so I would say that it is enormously important. Personally, I think that the overwhelming support from the plenary, the media attention and the great interest from stakeholders in the sport demonstrate its importance.

It is an honor for me to contribute to putting sports policy on the EU agenda. It is vital to give more importance to sport. The EU is not just an economic market, it also represents values ​​that apply to sport, such as democracy, human rights, equality, diversity and solidarity.

But sport in Europe is at an important crossroads. The pandemic has been extremely difficult for the sector, especially at the grassroots level. More than 10 years have passed since the Lisbon Treaty gave the EU a mandate to act in the field of sport and this resolution marks an updated vision of where we want to go and, more importantly, where we do not want to go, both in the face of current problems and in the future.

– P: You have extensive experience as a footballer and reject projects like the Super League, why?

– R: For me, sport should be based on the principles of solidarity and inclusion with open competitions. For this reason, it is important to continue developing a European sports model and protect it from any threat such as the European Super League. This resolution sends a very clear political message. Sport is for everyone and we have to ensure that it is safe, accessible, inclusive and equal for everyone. We have to strike the right balance between pursuing their business interests and protecting the role of European sport, which brings people together, reduces the risk of disease and provides jobs for local communities.

Sporting merit and the promotion and relegation system are unquestionable in European football. National team competitions play an essential role, not only in fostering national identity and inspiring young people like me in the past, but also in promoting solidarity. Also for the players, I think the Super League would do significant damage to the profession.

It is important to protect this model of visions that serve the interests of the elites and only benefit like the Super League, whose project and claims of openness, solidarity and redistribution have been rejected by all of Europe, the parties interested in European football and sport. Players’ unions and fan organizations have contacted us concerned about its creation.

– P: The Super League says it shares its resolution but denounces the UEFA monopoly. What is your opinion?

– R: The Super League attacks the current system but offers little in terms of solutions and proposals. It seems that there are many efforts to discredit and undermine UEFA and the existing model. We focus on what interests the entire European sports model and society. We want to improve and promote it. It is the way that sport, not just football, is organized in Europe. Even the treaties speak of the specificity of sport and it has been upheld by the courts and the EU institutions. If we allowed the commercial elite level to separate from the rest, the entire pyramid and the system would crumble.

For this reason, in football, as in all sports, in Europe, we have governing bodies to ensure that sport is managed sustainably at all levels. Of course, these “monopolies” must be controlled and under strict conditions. The EU and the European courts have played a key role. UEFA and all other governing bodies are bound by this and cooperate.

– P: The resolution also defends that the activity of agents be regulated as prepared by FIFA, why do you think it is necessary?

– R: In my opinion, the European Parliament should play a more active role and support efforts to reform the transfer system. We have to ensure that the reforms, including the creation of a clearinghouse, a licensing system for agents, with effective caps on all forms of their remuneration, are properly implemented and will bring more transparency, safeguard the integrity of competitions, will reward training clubs and give money back to football. We also need more transparency in transfer markets through an EU Community framework that includes EU labor market rules and financial regulations.

– P: The report asks to respect the frequency of competitions, what do you think of FIFA’s idea of ​​playing a World Cup every two years?

– R: It worries me. I enjoy the World Cup like other fans, but I cannot understand proposals like these that prioritize the growth of the World Cup at the expense of sport as a whole. That is not fair play and it is not in line with the values ​​of the sport.

As a former player, I fear there would be a serious risk to the health of the players, forced to play high intensity competitions in the summer every year, rather than having longer recovery breaks in alternate years. These plans would lead to the erosion of sporting opportunities for the weaker teams, by substituting regular matches for final tournaments.

– P: Why did you decide to enter politics?

– R: After my career as a professional footballer, I wanted to get involved with sport in other ways and especially on a political level. The European Parliament is the perfect place for this.

– P: Are you still in the Spanish league after having played in it?

– R: I am and always will be a football fan, so of course I am interested in the European leagues, including the Spanish one. I know that Elche, in the first division, is going through a difficult period and Tenerife in the lower category is doing very well and has a chance to move up. I cross my fingers for them.