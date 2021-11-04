.

The Telemundo Reality Show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ has not stopped generating controversy since its inception, and is that, very much in the style of the famous ‘Big Brother’, ‘La Casa’ locked 16 celebrities in a mansion where, Through challenges and strategies, they would eliminate one by one, until one lucky person took the victory and received the $ 200,000.00 in cash that would name him the definitive winner.

The weeks have passed and between controversies, dramas and even romance, little by little they have come out and the faces that remain are those that could achieve the long-awaited triumph. They are; Kelvin Renteria (Exatlon United States participant), Gisella Aboumrad (Actress), Cristina Eustace (Singer), Manelyk González (Actress and influencer), Pablo Montero (Singer) and Alicia Machado (Actress and former Miss Universe).

Alicia Machado: Controversy!

Let us remember that since her beginnings in the world of entertainment, Alicia Machado’s career has been closely linked to controversy and her recent participation in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ has not been the exception. The Venezuelan beauty queen has had famous fights with former participant Celia Lora, and even with her current partner Pablo Montero, but despite that, and being one of the most nominated, Alicia Machado always has the support of the public that week after weeks vote for her to keep her alive in reality.

So much so, that after winning her first solo challenge since the competition began, Alicia Machado is already the first runner-up in “La Casa de los Famosos”, which gives her a secure ticket to the grand final.

Fraud in ‘The House of the Famous’?

But, according to what the entertainment journalist Alejandro Zúñiga published on his YouTube portal, Alicia Machado would have certain privileges within ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, something that would not be the same with the rest of the companions and therefore For this reason, the beautiful Venezuelan could be more focused on complying with what is required of her, on the way to the expected outcome.

These privileges we are talking about would be, more specifically, a cell phone with which Machado would communicate at least once a day with his loved ones. All this according to the journalist Zúñiga who cited “internal sources within the production”, such as those who would have revealed this sensitive information.

“Not satisfied with having certain privileges, an image is uncovered in which Mrs. Alicia Machado is seen holding a cell phone and talking to her loved ones. Indeed, I can confirm, throughout the reality show he has had contact with the outside world, “said the journalist.

In the video in question in which Alicia Machado allegedly had a cell phone, it cannot be confirmed with certainty that this is true, because if so, it would go against the rules of the program that prohibits those inside the house from keeping contact with the outside world. In NowMismo we have already established contact with Telemundo and having a statement on the matter we will share as an update in this note.