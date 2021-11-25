

Freddie Mercury gives a concert at Leeds Football Club, England.

Freddie mercury is synonymous with greatness, an artist who managed to catapult a successful artistic career with his admirable voice and also had that ability to mark a musical legacy due to his quirky and iconic stage performances.

For many, the main vocalist of the group Queen was the best singer-songwriter of all time, only 45 years were enough for him to leave a mark in the history of rock around the world. His heritage will never be forgotten and his fond memories will forever be in the hearts of those who managed to accompany him in his leap to stardom.

This Wednesday is the 30th anniversary of Freddie Mercury, an artist who unfortunately died on November 24, 1991 due to bronchopneumonia, an inflammatory process that can become infectious and took its toll due to its complications with HIV. To celebrate what would have been Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday, here I share some information that you may not have known about the vocalist of What in.

1) Freddie Mercury and his family were Parsis from India

Freddie Mercury’s birth name was Farrokh Bulsara and both he and his family were loyal followers of Zoroatrism, an ancient Christian religion whose principle is the existence of good and evil. Basically it was a cultural repercussion that focused on the moral nature and spirituality of the human being.

The funeral of Freddie Mercury was carried out by a Zoroastrian priest and at the funeral they were present Elton John, David Bowie and the rest of the members of Queen.

2) Freddie Mercury spent much of his childhood in Zanzibar

Little Farrokh Bulsara lived most of his childhood in Zanzibar, an island located in Tanzania. Freddie had to attend boarding school in India and in 1960 both he and his family moved to a residence in the UK.

3) Freddie Mercury’s first band was founded when he was just 13 years old.

From a very young age Freddie Mercury felt a great admiration for singing already at the age of 13 he founded the group ‘The Hectics’, a band that used to cover themes of the rock and roll genre and each of their concerts were carried out at school events. Thanks to that band, Freddie revealed a distinctive feature throughout his entire musical career: his peculiar teeth.

4) Freddie Mercury revolutionized the fashion icon

What most attracted the attention of Freddie Mercury when he appeared on stage were his admirable outfits. His ideal wardrobe, which was totally attached to his body, was a plus that helped him so that his audience felt fascination and seduction towards him.

5) Freddie Mercury and Queen made a lot of money from their records

Something that benefited Queen in the 1980s was their great impact to sell a large part of their albums. Precisely in 1980 the group released the single ‘Another One Bites The Dust’, one of the songs Queen’s best-selling to date, with more than seven million copies. Also, this song is included in the compilation album Greatest Hits, an EP that was the best-selling in the United Kingdom.

6) Freddie Mercury had a hard time engaging in conversations offstage

Much of his fans considered that Freddie Mercury was too extravagant a person and with a very innovative personality when he had to perform on stage, but the truth is that that is not the case. The lead singer of Queen he was too shy a person and hardly ever gave interviews.

7) Freddie Mercury was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Like Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, Freddie Mercury was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Freddie joined a great list of names that revolutionized rock and roll music, among them we can mention Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash.

8) ‘Mr. Bad Guy ‘was Freddie’s first solo album

This record project was released in 1985 and the album is made up of 11 songs in total, all of which were written by Freddy Mercury himself. Subsequently, the album debuted at the Top 10 on UK album charts and achieved gold status.

9) ‘Barcelona’ was Freddie’s second and last solo album

It was recorded with the operatic soprano Montserrat Caballe. A newly recorded special edition of the album was released on September 3, 2012, featuring symphonic orchestration and live percussion.

10) A statue of Freddie Mercury is in Montreux, Switzerland

It was inaugurated on November 25, 1996, is over three meters high and overlooks Lake Geneva.

