

The Canadian doctor managed with his discovery to give hope to those suffering from diabetes.

For the human body to function properly it needs glucose, a type of sugar that travels through the blood to each of our cells to be converted into energy. And it is precisely the insulin hormone that regulates how glucose is processed and stored.

People who suffer from diabetes precisely their bodies are not capable of producing insulin, what is known as type 1 diabetes, or they also can’t use it properly, what is type 2 diabetes and is the most common.

If diabetes is not treated properly, it can be fatal. That is why the discovery of insulin, made just over a century ago, is undoubtedly one of the great scientific and medical advances of the last 100 years.

The first records of the disease known as diabetes date back 4,000 years and are found in the Ebers Papryus, an Egyptian medical text that was written around 1550 BC, where it refers to patients who suffer from thirst, frequent urination. and weight loss.

Also, in the ancient Indian text, the Sushruta Samhita, made after the 7th century BC, advised testing for diabetes by seeing if ants were attracted to sugar in the urine.

Precisely, one of the symptoms of the disease is the repeated need to urinate, which is why surely the ancient Greeks called the health problem diabetes, a word that was used to say “siphon” or “go through.”

The passage of time made doctors more assertive in their diagnoses and the issue of sugar and its effects on the body began to rise in 1770 after the English doctor Matthew Dobson discovered that it stayed in the blood and in the body. urine. There were no further advances until the end of the 19th century. In 1889, Oskar Minkowski conducted experiments on dogs at the University of Strasbourg to show that a malfunctioning pancreas triggered diabetes.

Frederick Banting, the doctor who discovered insulin

Frederick banting He was born on November 14, 1891 in Alliston, Ontario, and was a famous doctor who marked a before and after in the lives of patients with diabetes.

Banting was studying theology at the University of Toronto when he suddenly decided to put a stop to his religious studies to pursue his other great passion: medicine.

After obtaining his doctor’s degree, he joined the medical corps of the Canadian army and participated in World War I, where he achieved his first great feat: attending his battalion for 17 hours despite being seriously wounded, which served him well. to receive the Military Cross.

In 1919, when he returned to his country, he continued practicing Medicine and it was at that time that became interested in studying diabetes and its relationship to the pancreas more closely. He knew that the disease was caused by a deficiency of a hormone secreted by that organ and also that many doctors tried to isolate the substance that affected the metabolism of sugar but without success.

In 1921, Banting presented his hypotheses to Professor John Macleod of the University of Toronto who, despite not being totally convinced by his ideas, offered him a small university laboratory, as well as 10 dogs that would serve as guinea pigs and the help of a assistant named Charles Best.

This is how Banting began his experiments by removing the pancreas of some dogs and was able to verify that the animals increased their blood sugar level and began to drink a lot of water and become weak. The dogs had developed diabetes. Later, Banting and his assistant focused their research on mixing the pancreas of another dog with water and salts, then freezing and filtering it. This allowed him to isolate the pancreatic hormone which at first he called isletin. He injected the substance into the diabetic dog and was astonished to find that blood glucose levels dropped dramatically and the animal regained vigor and strength. After subjecting the dog to several injections of the new substance, the symptoms of diabetes disappeared.

Banting showed the results of his studies to Macleod who was pleasantly impressed and it was he who He suggested calling the substance insulin.

In 1922, Banting and Best had the opportunity to experience their studies in humans. The first patient was a 14-year-old boy, Leonard Thompson, who was about to die from diabetes. After receiving the insulin injections, the child recovered. Following the success of the first patient, Banting began receiving applications from dozens of diabetics who wanted to volunteer. They all reacted positively to insulin.

News of the successful results spread around the world, and just a year later the Nobel committee decided to award its prestigious award to Frederick Banting and John Macleod. This unexpected decision deeply outraged Banting who considered that if he had to share the award with someone, the chosen one should be his assistant. In order to somehow compensate for the damage caused by the Nobel organizers, he decided to share the prize money with young Best, who was just a chemistry student at the time.

Pharmaceutical Eli Lilly was the first to start mass-producing the coveted substance to supply the world with one of the greatest discoveries in medicine.

