Although today Exatlon United States is in a season break, the audience of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet” has expressed it a lot: It is time for the program to return! and everything indicates that it will do so very soon, at least that is how its presenter, the Venezuelan journalist Frederik Oldenburg, has let it be seen.

Oldenburg definitely took the reins of Exatlon United States in the fifth edition of the competition program, after after a fourth installment plagued by, among other things, an outbreak of COVID-19 that attacked most of the athletes, the presenter of then suddenly quit.

A fifth edition like no other

The previous season of Exatlon United States, marked a definitive precedent in the history of the competition program beginning with its duration; a little over six months, which in total represented a truly unparalleled test for each of the athletes. At the same time, it also meant a before and after as it was the first in which, formally, two winners were chosen, a man and a woman (Jeyvier Cintrón and Norma Palafox).

In addition to this, new circuits were released here, and more than $ 1,000,000.00 in prizes were awarded, and events that had never happened before were also experienced, such as the expulsion and suspension of athletes for violating the rules of the program. Anyway, the fifth season left Exatlon fans in the United States hungry for much more.

Frederik Oldenburg from the Dominican Republic When does EXATLON return to the USA?

For several weeks now, the presenter Frederik Oldenburg has been giving discreet previews of what is about to happen imminently; Engines are already warming up for the return of an eventual sixth season of Exatlon USA.

To this day, it is still unknown if, as in the last two installments, the upcoming season will feature well-known athletes or will be entirely new faces. But what we are certain of is that the first quarter of 2022 will have a new group of athletes giving their all in the Dominican Republic, with the dream of lifting the coveted trophy and receiving the cash prize that will accredit them as new winners of Exatlon United States.

“Heating up motors”

Recently Frederik Oldenburg shared a photo where he is seen surrounded by a group of athletes from the fifth season of Exatlon United States. This image was accompanied by the following message: “Remembering this incredible group of athletes, wonderful human beings !!! This photo was taken with 3 weeks to go !!! Athletes are missing of course and all those who are not in the photo a huge hug, all beasts of the fifth season !!! @exatlonestadosunidos @telemundo warming up engines !!! ” Frederik said.

The messages of support were swift: “Fredefutbol congratulations on your great presentation in exatlon 👏 let us come back now xk he 📺 is very boring without exatlon 😍soon the sixth season” indicated a follower.

But now Frederik shared an image that would indicate that Exatlon United States would be very close, where he is seen with his back to the camera, in an environment very similar to that of the competition:

The photo was accompanied by a highly motivational message, inviting his followers to have a winning mentality. Although the date of Exatlon United States return is not yet known, something tells us that all this that Frederik has shared is a clear indication that very soon it will be the return of the program that we are all waiting for.

We are ready for Exatlon!

