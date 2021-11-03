2021 in the Major League Baseball – MLB officially ended and then we will show you the list of the baseball players what will be free agents facing the season 2022 of the best baseball in the world.
At the end of the 2021 World Series between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, the complete and exact list of free agent players for the 2022 Major League Baseball campaign was released, with a total of 160 players, distributed among the 30 organizations. that make life in the circuit.
Atlanta Braves
Ehire Adrianza Jesse Chávez Freddie Freeman Christopher Martin Eddie Rosario Drew Smyly Jorge Soler
Baltimore Orioles
Fernando Abad Matt Harvey
Boston Red Sox
Adam Ottavino Hansel Robles Eduardo Rodríguez Daniel Santana Travis Shaw
Chicago Cubs
Robinson Chirinos Zachary Davies Matt Duffy José Lobatón Austin Romine
Chicago White Sox
Leury García Billy Hamilton Carlos Rodón Ryan Tepera
Cincinnati Reds
Asdrúbal Cabrera Mychal Givens Michael Lorenze
Cleveland Indians
Blake Parker Wilson Ramos Bryan Shaw
Colorado Rockies
Jhoulys Chacín Jonathan Gray Chris Owings Trevor Story
Detroit Tigers
Derek Holland Wily Peralta Julio Teheran José Ureña
Houston Astros
Carlos Correa Yimi García Marwin González Kendall Graveman Zack Greinke Brooks Riley Justin Verlander
Kansas City Royals
Wade Davis Jesse Hahn Greg Holland Ervin Santana
Anaheim Angels
Dylan Bundy Steven Cisnek Alexander Cobb Dexter Fowler Raisel Iglesias Juan Lagares Alejandro Ramos Kurt Suzuki
Los Angeles Dodgers
Danny Duffy Cole Hamels Kenley Jansen Clayton Kershaw Corey Knebel Jimmy Nelson Albert Pujols Max Scherzer Corey Seager Steven Souza Chris Taylor
Miami Marlins
Sandy Leon
Milwaukee Brewers
Brett Anderson John Axford Bradley Boxberger Eduardo Escobar Daniel Norris Manny Piña Colin Rea Hunter Strickland
Minnesota Twins
Michael Pineda Andrelton Simmons
New York Mets
Javier Báez Dellin Betances Michael Conforto Jeurys Family Brad Hand Heath Hembree Richard Hill Aaron Loup Marcus Stroman Noah Syndergaard Jonathan Villar
New York Yankees
Corey Kluber Anthony Rizzo
Oakalnd Athletics
Mark Canhan Kris Davis Michael Fiers Yan Gomes Joshua Harrinson Jed Lowrie Starling Mars Mitch Moreland Yusmeiro Petit Sergio Romo Trevor Rosenthal
Philadelphia Phillies
Cam Bedrosian Archie Bradley Freddy Galvis Ian Kennedy Bradley Miller Matthew Moore Hector Neris
Pittsburgh Pirates
Trevor Cahill Shelby Miller Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
St. Louis Cardinals
Luis Amado García JA Happ Kwang Hyun Kim Wade LeBlanc Jonathan Lester TJ McFarland Andrew Miller
San Diego Padres
Ross Detwiler Daniel Hudson Tommy Pham Vicent Velásquez
San Francisco Giants
Brandon Belt Kris Bryant Tyler Chatwood Anthony DesSclafani Kevin Gausman Scott Kazmir Donovan Solano Tony Watson Alex Wood
Seattle Mariners
Tyler Anderson Sean Doolittle James Paxton Hector Santiago Joe Smith
Tampa Bay Rays
Chris Archer Nelson Cruz Tommy Hunter Collin McHugh David Robertson Chaz Roe Michael Wacha
Texas Rangers
Charlie Culberson Brock Holt Jordan Lyles
Toronto Blue Jays
Corey Dickerson Jarrod Dyson Steven Matz David Phelps Robbie Ray Marcus Semien Joakim Soria Kirby Yates
Washington Nationals
Alex Avila Luis Avilán Jordy Mercer Gerardo Parra Ryan Zimmerman
All of these players as free agents will look forward to a better contract with their past teams, but they will also have the right to hear from others for the 2022 MLB season.
