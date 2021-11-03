2021 in the Major League Baseball – MLB officially ended and then we will show you the list of the baseball players what will be free agents facing the season 2022 of the best baseball in the world.

At the end of the 2021 World Series between Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, the complete and exact list of free agent players for the 2022 Major League Baseball campaign was released, with a total of 160 players, distributed among the 30 organizations. that make life in the circuit.

Atlanta Braves

Ehire Adrianza Jesse Chávez Freddie Freeman Christopher Martin Eddie Rosario Drew Smyly Jorge Soler

Baltimore Orioles

Fernando Abad Matt Harvey

Boston Red Sox

Adam Ottavino Hansel Robles Eduardo Rodríguez Daniel Santana Travis Shaw

Chicago Cubs

Robinson Chirinos Zachary Davies Matt Duffy José Lobatón Austin Romine

Chicago White Sox

Leury García Billy Hamilton Carlos Rodón Ryan Tepera

Cincinnati Reds

Asdrúbal Cabrera Mychal Givens Michael Lorenze

Cleveland Indians

Blake Parker Wilson Ramos Bryan Shaw

Colorado Rockies

Jhoulys Chacín Jonathan Gray Chris Owings Trevor Story

Detroit Tigers

Derek Holland Wily Peralta Julio Teheran José Ureña

Houston Astros

Carlos Correa Yimi García Marwin González Kendall Graveman Zack Greinke Brooks Riley Justin Verlander

Kansas City Royals

Wade Davis Jesse Hahn Greg Holland Ervin Santana

Anaheim Angels

Dylan Bundy Steven Cisnek Alexander Cobb Dexter Fowler Raisel Iglesias Juan Lagares Alejandro Ramos Kurt Suzuki

Los Angeles Dodgers

Danny Duffy Cole Hamels Kenley Jansen Clayton Kershaw Corey Knebel Jimmy Nelson Albert Pujols Max Scherzer Corey Seager Steven Souza Chris Taylor

Miami Marlins

Sandy Leon

Milwaukee Brewers

Brett Anderson John Axford Bradley Boxberger Eduardo Escobar Daniel Norris Manny Piña Colin Rea Hunter Strickland

Minnesota Twins

Michael Pineda Andrelton Simmons

New York Mets

Javier Báez Dellin Betances Michael Conforto Jeurys Family Brad Hand Heath Hembree Richard Hill Aaron Loup Marcus Stroman Noah Syndergaard Jonathan Villar

New York Yankees

Corey Kluber Anthony Rizzo

Oakalnd Athletics

Mark Canhan Kris Davis Michael Fiers Yan Gomes Joshua Harrinson Jed Lowrie Starling Mars Mitch Moreland Yusmeiro Petit Sergio Romo Trevor Rosenthal

Philadelphia Phillies

Cam Bedrosian Archie Bradley Freddy Galvis Ian Kennedy Bradley Miller Matthew Moore Hector Neris

Pittsburgh Pirates

Trevor Cahill Shelby Miller Yoshitomo Tsutsugo

St. Louis Cardinals

Luis Amado García JA Happ Kwang Hyun Kim Wade LeBlanc Jonathan Lester TJ McFarland Andrew Miller

San Diego Padres

Ross Detwiler Daniel Hudson Tommy Pham Vicent Velásquez

San Francisco Giants

Brandon Belt Kris Bryant Tyler Chatwood Anthony DesSclafani Kevin Gausman Scott Kazmir Donovan Solano Tony Watson Alex Wood

Seattle Mariners

Tyler Anderson Sean Doolittle James Paxton Hector Santiago Joe Smith

Tampa Bay Rays

Chris Archer Nelson Cruz Tommy Hunter Collin McHugh David Robertson Chaz Roe Michael Wacha

Texas Rangers

Charlie Culberson Brock Holt Jordan Lyles

Toronto Blue Jays

Corey Dickerson Jarrod Dyson Steven Matz David Phelps Robbie Ray Marcus Semien Joakim Soria Kirby Yates

Washington Nationals

Alex Avila Luis Avilán Jordy Mercer Gerardo Parra Ryan Zimmerman

All of these players as free agents will look forward to a better contract with their past teams, but they will also have the right to hear from others for the 2022 MLB season.

