In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

After Black Friday, one of Amazon’s star offers has returned, the one that leaves its Echo Dot speaker at a minimum price, and now it also comes with a gift.

If you are always looking for how to hack Spotify to avoid paying, you should first know that it is illegal, but also that there is a fairly cheap alternative that is very worthwhile. We talk about Amazon Music Unlimited, which offers six months free to everyone who purchases an Echo Dot, the smart speaker with Alexa that Amazon has reduced in price.

Its price is now 18.99 euros in this store and its purchase will give you immediate access to the Music Unlimited catalog, which is quite similar to other services to listen to music online, such as Sopotify and YouTube Music.

You will not even need the smart speaker to be able to listen to free music on the Amazon Music Unlimited app, available on all platforms, like Android and iOS, but also in a desktop version for PC and of course in the Echos.

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

For the price it has right now, the aforementioned 19 euros, it is a real bargain. You would pay just 3 euros per month if we thought that the price to pay gives you access to Music Unlimited, although obviously it is a cost that is associated with the speaker you are buying. Music is free, a real treat.

If you want to take your favorite songs and lists from Spotify to Music Unlimited, this website does it with a fairly high success rate, so you will hardly notice the transition from one service to another and you will save whatever you are paying for Spotify or the The hassle of having to look for “alternatives” to listen to music online for free.

Once the six months of trial are over, you can unsubscribe from the service or simply continue paying the official price, approximately 10 euros, the same as Spotify.

Spotify has more than 200 million users around the world. If you are not yet one of them and want to master Spotify like a pro, you cannot miss this in-depth guide to listening to music in streaming.

Music Unlimited is one of the many services that Amazon already offers in Spain, and there are not a few, some of them available to those who have an Amazon Prime account, which provides benefits that almost everyone is unaware of, such as unlimited storage of photos now that Google Photos no longer does.

The same happens with Prime Gaming, which allows you to download a large number of PC games for free, as well as obtain rewards for very successful online games such as New World or Valorant.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.