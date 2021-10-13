In the middle of 2021, cybersecurity is one of the most present concerns for customers and companies, for this reason and fearing that some organizations will suffer attacks, Google has wanted to take a step forward with its security keys.

Currently no one is safe from a cyber attack. Not the FBI, not the CIA, not the government. And much less us, who for cybercriminals are nobody.

This is something known to all institutions, for this reason a large part of the technology industry works with the common objective of reducing, as far as possible, the threats that arise daily on the Internet.

Google, responsible for almost all Internet traffic, is one of those companies that allocates more resources to make the Internet a safer place, An example of this is its Advanced Protection Program (APP), which users can activate to improve their protection against attacks.

APP brings together all kinds of security protections in a comprehensive program that is constantly updated in response to new threats. And it is available to all Gmail users.

But own Google recalls that it is truly designed for the individuals and organizations most at risk of attack, as they are; politicians, political campaigns, human rights activists and journalists.

Users who enroll in the Advanced Protection Program are protected against the most common sabotage: phishing, malware and other malicious downloads on Chrome and Android, unauthorized access to personal account data, etc.

As new threats are discovered, the APP evolves to offer the latest protections.

And although it seems that all this is enough, Google has decided to go a step further by partnering with organizations around the world to provide free security keys to more than 10,000 high-risk users throughout 2021.

Some of these key users are the UN Women’s Generational Equality Action Coalition for Technology and Innovation, International Foundation for Electoral Systems or Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a non-profit, non-partisan organization.

In this way Google distributes its well-known Titan security keys to those organizations that try to make the world a more just, equal and democratic place, so that they can work without fear of being hacked.