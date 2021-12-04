In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

SoundPEATS Frame S are the sunglasses with UV protection and with speakers to listen to music without the need for headphones and with total freedom.

If the totally wireless headphones (TWS) have freed us once and for all of the cables that linked the mobiles with the headphones, you can go one step further with these glasses SoundPEATS Frame S. They include speakers and microphones so you can listen to music and make calls.

These SoundPEATS Frame S glasses can be bought on sale on amazon Amazon for only 41.99 euros and with the Free shipping.

Sunglasses with speakers to listen to music without the need for headphones and glasses with UV protection.

They have Bluetooth 5.1 and a Qualcomm chip for low latency and the best possible sound. The small speakers that it integrates close to the ear allow you to listen to music and that other people hardly hear it.

And it is that they even include noise cancellation with dual microphones to capture your voice perfectly when making calls.

Its autonomy is 5 hours of playback and includes a USB cable to recharge them whenever you want.

The great advantage of the SoundPEATS Frame S is that you can use them as ordinary sunglasses, with lenses that have UV protection, which is a plus.

They are also perfect to use when you do outdoor sports thanks to the IPX5 protection that withstands splashes of rain or sweat.

You can use them when you run or ride a bike, where you need all your senses in what you do. And it is that doing sports with headphones can be dangerous, especially if you exercise in a city with too much traffic.

They are a simpler product than Amazon’s Alexa glasses or augmented reality glasses. And it is that they do not have cameras or integrated voice assistant.

