It is no secret to anyone that the famous American singer, Britney Spears had had a somewhat unbridled adolescence, which led her to be under the tutelage of her father, but at what cost?

However, Jamie Spears had abused that guardianship on more than one occasion, from managing her money and assets to forbidding her basic things about herself, such as wanting to become a mother again.

But now, that suffering has remained in the past, as thousands of fans of the singer of songs like “Toxic” and “Baby one more time” raised their voices for justice to be done and free from the bonds of his father.

For this reason and after a tough and long lawsuit in the United States courts, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny accepted Spears’s request to terminate her guardianship during a court hearing on Friday the 12th. of November.

When did Britney Spear’s father’s guardianship of the singer begin?

The ordeal began in 2007, when the singer had recently divorced the father of her children Kevin Federline, which triggered the well-known episode of aggressiveness to photographers while she had a shaved head.

Throughout that year the singer entered and left various mental health and rehabilitation places against her will, as it was said that she was abusing harmful substances and alcohol.

It was in January 2008 that her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet received temporary guardianship of the interpreter; however, with the passage of time and thanks to his emotional stability, the guardianship becomes indefinitely.

From 2010 to 2018 the life of the singer became a mystery, as she moved away from the media and little was known about the tutelage under which she was.

But the real scandal began in 2019, when the singer shared that she would have an indefinite hiatus from her professional career due to her father’s health problems.

But when he recovered, Mr. Spears returned to “rule” his daughter’s life and it was then that the abuse and violence that he exerted on the star came to light.

What were Jamie Spears’s restrictions on the singer?

It is worth mentioning that in 2009, the singer began to alarm her followers by sharing that her life was similar to that of a person who was in jail.

And it is that throughout 13 years, his father had the right to:

Britney didn’t even have the right to see her children. Photo: IG / britneyspears She organizes and supervises visits for her two teenage sons, whose father, Kevin Federline, has full custody. The lord could issue restraining orders on Spears’s behalf to anyone he wanted. He had the power to make medical decisions or about the singer’s body such as pregnancies, since he forbade her to remove an intrauterine device. He forced her to record or perform on stage when she didn’t want to. He had the power to start or end Britney’s business. On more than one occasion her father forced her to take psychiatric medication against her will. The singer was forbidden to marry because she has been engaged to Sam Asghari for several years.

