10/27/2021 at 7:36 PM CEST

The judge has decided to release the six members of the Latino gang Dominicans Don’t Play who were in jail for allegedly gang rape to a 22-year-old girl, in Saragossa. The accusation was based on some videos located by the Police and in which it is seen how a group of young people sexually abuses, apparently, the woman.

Recently, the alleged victim testified before the judge and asked that the case be archived because everything that reflects the videos used for the accusation of the gang members “it was voluntary”. In fact, she herself requested that the accused be released.

In an order issued this afternoon, the magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 7 of Zaragoza states that the alleged injured party “did not want”, on the day of her statement, last October 25, “to complete her statement even after being informed that If he did not do so, the freedom “of the accused, who were in provisional prison, could be ordered.

Likewise, the judge collects in his resolution that the allegedly raped person himself, as the videos intervened by the Police seem to show, shows his interest in having the process terminated “and that she is never called again because she does not intend to attend.”

Difficulties in proving crimes

Likewise, this person indicated that he was not afraid of the defendants and that he was convinced that they were not going to do anything to him. Given this situation, and the very position of the prosecutor, in favor of the release, the magistrate maintains that he is left without a basis to continue the proceedings for alleged illegal detention (kidnapping) and even for sexual assault, although in the latter case everything is subject to the appearance of statements that certified that the relationships were not consensual.

The alleged aggressors released are Enock AM, Pablo SM, Miguel LV, Steven VM, Juan F. and Jesús EB Carmen Sánchez Herrero, Steven’s defense attorney, has expressed her “satisfaction” with the measure of the judge, which, he recalled, was requested by the lawyers of all the defendants.

The case starts from chance discovery of 16 video files extracted from material seized in the course of a police operation against the latin gang. Several men appear in the recordings and some of them, specifically two, maintain sexual intercourse with a woman.

In the statements of last Monday, the complainant did not want to answer the defense questions. Carmen Sánchez, assured that the young woman had asked the judge who is in charge of the case to archive the matter and release those who are imprisoned for this cause because everything was “voluntary.”

Nevertheless, another source stated then that he declared that he suffered a “lockdown”, that they would not let her leave the apartment where the events occurred, and that they introduced a bottle to him. The prosecutor had an impact on this point in order to clarify images and events that allegedly occurred on the floor where the videos were recorded.

16 videos discovered

In these a submissive attitude is observed in women that may reveal that they have consumed alcohol or narcotic substances or psychotropic. Likewise, it appears from the images that she receives humiliating and humiliating treatment, among the songs and laughter of the men. In the different recordings it also looks like one of those present masturbates while another approaches the woman with her pants down, as well as another participant to whom the girl performs a fellatio.

As a result of the investigation carried out by the Regional Information Brigade of the Higher Police Headquarters of Aragon since September 2020, in February of this year the investigating judge authorized an entry and registration in a address of the Antonio Maura street, although entries were also made in other houses of the Actur and Torrero.

In the course of the investigations on Maura Street, he was found an iPhone S5 type phone from which the 16 video files.

The band Dominicans Don’t Play has been in the spotlight of the security forces for several years. In the course of recent years, several investigations have been carried out that have dismantled the dismantling of different gangs with different denominations but all of them based on loyalty to the group, in initiation ceremonies and in carrying out activities outside of the law. , including the violent confrontation with members of other organizations considered enemies.