11/23/2021 at 12:41 CET

The French government announced this Tuesday that it contemplates changes in the sports regulations to improve security in football stadiums after repeated recent incidents, the last of them this Sunday with a bottle to the player of the Olympique de Marseille Dimitri Payet.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, met today with that objective his counterparts from Justice and Sports, Eric Dupond-Moretti and Roxana Maracineanu, and representatives of the bodies of French football.

“We must improve access control to the stadiums,” Darmanin told the press at the end of that meeting, after which he specified that they have agreed to meet again within 15 days to make the pertinent proposals to the prime minister. Jean castex.

The Interior Minister considered that it is necessary to accelerate the decision process that allows to stop a party and specify the role of the Government delegates (prefects), since a matter of public order is at stake.

Supporting our captain, @ dimpayet17 💙 #OLOM | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/9rcwy6RoGr – Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) November 21, 2021

Darmanin It also considered it necessary to consider modifications in the regulations that allow the “minority” that is causing the altercations and that “to evacuate quickly”pollute the nice show“. The bottle to Payet, in the stadium of Lyon, led to the suspension of the match and has increased the outrage in French football.

Closure of the Parc Olympique Lyonnais

The Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) reacted immediately and, in a precautionary manner, ordered the closure of the stadium Lyon, waiting for the next December 8 definitively on the case and on the future of that league match.

The National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) announced this Monday that it has decided to denounce Payet’s aggressor, become a civil party “in the name of the profession” and demand exemplary and sufficiently dissuasive sanctions “to stop this gratuitous violence that stains the image of French professional football.”