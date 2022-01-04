

The two were admitted on December 15 to the Georges Pompidou hospital in Paris, where they later died at the age of 72.

The Bogdanoff brothers, known as “the most famous twins in France”, died of covid-19 at 72 years of age, six days apart, according to the health authorities of that country.

The eccentric twins of French television, who rose to fame thanks to a sci-fi series from the 1980s, also became famous for their shared love of plastic surgery.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were admitted to intensive care at a Paris hospital on December 15, but Grichka passed away on December 28, while his brother lost his life today, Monday, January 3.

According to the BFM TV network, the Bogdanoff twins were not “covid vaccines”, however, they both considered that “they were in good physical shape and that they were not part of the group to be immunized ”.

The twin brothers were known for their quirky personalities and unique clothing, as well as being television presenters and “lovers” of plastic surgery.

Their enduring obsession with plastic surgery, which began in the 1990s, left them looking quirky, and they were often teased for their appearance on various French TV shows and outlets.

The career of the Bogdanoff twins

They were born in Gers in 1949 and rose to fame in the 1980s on French television; participated in the 1979 science fiction show, Temps X, which was hugely popular and lasted for eight years. On the show they donned cosmonaut outfits and imparted scientific data.

They were involved in some “scandals”, after making scientific theories, which were later discarded by the research community.

When they appeared on the red carpet in 2010 at age 60 for Chopard’s 150th anniversary party, people were shocked by their appearance; Both were found to have had multiple chin and cheek implants, as well as botox and facial fillers.

The twins most recently appeared on French Masked Singer in 2020 and were also influential personalities in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency industry.

