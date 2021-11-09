11/09/2021 at 09:44 CET

Araceli Munoz

Fresenius, the German giant that owns QuirónSalud, wants to buy the biotech company from the Spanish Insud Pharma: Mabxience, a company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of biosimilar products (drugs obtained from genetic engineering techniques). These types of drugs are highly appreciated in the healthcare industry, as they not only focus on suppressing the symptoms of a certain disease, but also seek to prevent or delay its evolution. For example, Mabxience develops active ingredients for the treatment of different types of cancer. As financial sources have indicated to ‘El Periódico de España’, the owner of ChironHealth is one of the best positioned candidates to take over this company, which is valued at around 1,000 million euros. Large international venture capital funds and family offices also participate in the process, according to the same sources.

Through this operation, the biotechnology company will obtain sufficient financial lung to expand its business and continue developing new innovative products. Currently, it has three facilities in Spain and Argentina. In fact, from its Buenos Aires plant it manufactures the active principle of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus that is used in Latin America. In line with this, the moment to launch this competitive process is not accidental, as investment interest in biotechnology companies has exploded in the heat of the pandemic. As a result, Mabxience’s owners hired US investment bank Goldman Sachs last spring to test the market for potential stakeholders, . revealed in July. This company profile requires a lot of capital to allocate to innovation and the development of new drugs, so the entry of a specialized investor in your business can be an important step in your growth history.

Founded 12 years ago as the biotechnology unit of Insud Pharma, the former Chemo Group, Mabxience has worked since its inception to become a global benchmark company in the biosimilar drugs niche. In this way, it is present in more than 70 countries around the world thanks to its global partner network, with more than 30 alliances in Europe, the United States, Japan and other emerging markets. This important international presence is one of the aspects most valued by investors, who are increasingly looking for more businesses with diversified sales. Added to this is the growing demand in the healthcare industry for biosimilar drugs, which can help reduce bills for healthcare systems around the world by offering preventive treatments based on genetic studies. On the other hand, these drugs begin to be developed when another’s patent is released, driving innovation in this industry, improving patient access to state-of-the-art treatments and reducing their cost. In addition to Mabxience, Insud Pharma has two other business lines: Chemo, its traditional active pharmaceutical ingredients business, and Exeltis, a company specializing in women’s health. The group was founded more than four decades ago by Dr. Hugo Sigman and Dr. Silvia Gold, with a staff of more than 6,000 professionals around the world today.

Boost to the healthcare industry

In recent years, Spain has become one of the world’s leading powers in biotechnology, doubling investment in 2020. However, while disbursement by the private sector (pharmaceuticals or venture capital funds) has skyrocketed in recent years, public investment has barely reached the 2015 figures. Moreover, according to the data revealed by the biotechnology employer Asebio, the aid provided in 2010 was double that of last year. Along these lines, the role of international investors is especially important, who are allocating more and more resources to the Spanish biotechnology industry due to the high quality of the companies and projects that are being developed. This strong investment appetite is essential for this industry, which year after year allocates greater resources to R&D: in 2019, biotechnology companies invested 2.04 billion euros to promote R&D.

Who is the German giant Fresenius?

Fresenius is an international healthcare group, with a strong presence in Europe. In Spain, he became famous at the end of 2016, when he announced the purchase of QuirónSalud, the second national hospital group, from the British fund CVC Capital Partners, for 5.76 billion euros. At the beginning of this year, the German health group closed another well-known acquisition in Spain: that of the Eugin fertility clinics for 430 million euros. Hospital activity is managed through Fresenius Helios, but it has three other divisions: Kabi, specialized in medicines and technology for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition; Vamed, dedicated to the management and maintenance of medical equipment; and Medical Care, a company focused on the dialysis business.