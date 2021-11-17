

In 1990 the famous painting was the first by a Latin American artist to be auctioned for more than $ 1 million.

Photo: Tolga Akmen / . / .

The self-portrait “Diego y yo”, by Frida Kahlo, broke a record for a Latin American artist on Tuesday by being auctioned in New York for $ 34.9 million, leaving behind his personal best, which was 8 million in 2016.

The work, whose measurement is 30 centimeters high and 22.4 wide, depicts a close-up self-portrait of Kahlo, which was completed in 1949, two years before his death. The auction record was held at Sotheby’s auction house.

“Diego y yo”, an artistic piece sold for the last time three decades ago, symbolizes the stormy relationship between Kahlo and Diego Rivera, which appears drawn on the forehead of the Mexican artist, and appears with a third eye, a symbolism of the presence of the painter, who was her husband, in her mind.

“Diego and I” was one of the most important auctions this Tuesday at Sotheby’s. (Photo: Tolga Akmen / . via .)

“The price reached tonight places Frida Kahlo at the center of the scene along with the great titans of art history, and as one of the most coveted artists on the market today, “said Sotheby’s through a statement at the end of the auction.

In addition to leaving behind his own personal record, he surpassed what until this Tuesday was the most expensive Latin American painting auctioned in history, which was precisely by Diego Rivera, with the painting “Los Rivales”, which was sold for 9.76 million dollars. in 2018.

Kahlo’s “Diego and I” became part of history again, after The last time it was auctioned in 1990, it was sold for $ 1.4 million., becoming at that time the first Latin American work to exceed one million dollars.

Prior to the sale, Sotheby’s estimated that the painting would sell for a large sum that would exceed $ 30 million dollars, because the works of women of the 20th century are in a stage of revaluation, and there is a deep interest in surrealist Latin American artists .

Anna Di Stasi, director of Latin American Art at Sotheby’s, made statements to the . agency, noting: “It is a combination of factors. It’s like a perfect storm. ”

With information from . Agency

You may also like:

• Frida Kahlo: What is heard in the audio that may be the only record that exists of the voice of the Mexican artist

• Zapotecs: The “matriarchal” society in Mexico that inspired Frida Kahlo’s dresses

• 5 places in the world that every Frida Kahlo fan should know