Actor James Michael Tyler, known worldwide for playing Gunther on the popular series “Friends,” died at age 59. His death occurred this Sunday at his residence in Los Angeles. He had been battling prostate cancer for a long time.

The news of Tyler’s passing was announced by Kevin Bright, who was one of the directors of the famous sitcom: “He was an incredible person who spent his last days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever. “

🚨Last moment🚨 Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunter on 'Friends', passed away yesterday night. Kevin Bright confirmed it via twitter.

The entertainment news portal TMZ collects the testimony of the actor’s representative, who confirmed that he died on Sunday morning while he was resting at his home in Los Angeles.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh” Friend “), from the hit series” Friends “, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician and loving husband,” says the statement that the actor’s family released in the media.

In an interview granted in June this year, the actor had said that he suffered from prostate cancer. Doctors had diagnosed it in 2018. For privacy reasons, he decided not to tell it for three years. His condition worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aggravation of the disease

In the aforementioned interview, which James Michael Tyler gave to the NBC network’s Today program, the actor who died this Sunday gave details of the worsening of prostate cancer.

He said that the disease had spread to his bones and spine, a situation that had caused paralysis in the lower part of the body.

#Friends 🔴NOVELTY🔴 Jennifer Aniston says goodbye to her friend James Michael Tyler forever after he passed away from cancer: "#Friends wouldn't have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much💔 ".

In this report, Tyler explained how the coronavirus pandemic had made him miss an oncology session: “I missed a test, which was not good. Cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic ”.

Tyler indicated that during his illness he had maintained contact with the producers of “Friends”, who were constantly aware of his situation, and also with actor David Schwimmer, who on the series played Ross.

Joined “Friends” in 1994

James Michael Tyler joined the cast of “Friends” in 1994. Playing Gunther he participated in more than 150 episodes between that year and 2004, when the strip stopped airing.

In addition to his participation in “Friends,” in which he played the most prominent role of his career, Tyler also worked on series such as “Scrubs,” “Episodes,” “Modern Music,” and “Just Shoot Me!”

“Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our ‘Friends’ family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans, ”the entertainment producer shared on her Twitter account.

Last appearance with his fellow “Friends”

In May of this year, HBO Max premiered the “Friends” special. On that show, Tyler chatted via Zoom with his former seriesmates.

The actor told the cast that despite the difficulties imposed by the disease, he wanted to be part of the celebration.

“I wanted to be a part and initially I was going to be on stage, at least, with them, and be able to participate in everything. It was bittersweet, really. I was really happy to be included in the reunion, but I was the one who decided not to physically do it and make an appearance on Zoom, basically, because I didn’t want seeing me to be a disappointment, you know … I didn’t want it to be like, ‘ah, and by the way, Gunther has cancer, “he said that time through a video call.

Jennifer Aniston played Rachel on “Friends.” Racher was the unrequited love of Gunther, a character played by Tyler. The prestigious actress fired her partner with a heartfelt message on social networks.

“Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to our lives. We will miss you so much, ”Aniston wrote.

