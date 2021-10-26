Friends remains one of the most successful sitcoms in history. Despite the fact that in recent years there has been talk about how much some of its stories and dialogues have aged, the series has not only not lost fans but has managed to find a space among other current titles. The show launched Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer to fame, but they aren’t the only ones remembered for their roles. James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, was one of the supporting characters most loved by the public; Unfortunately, the actor passed away on October 24.

Toni Benson, the actor’s agent, confirmed the news of his death from prostate cancer. Tyler had been diagnosed in 2018, but made it public until 2021, shortly after the premiere of Friends: The Reunion – 76%. From that point on, Tyler spoke publicly about the importance of getting checked every year in order to find and treat cancer in its early stages. During a chat with Today (via The New York Times) he explained that he was surrounded by family and friends who were praying for his health and added:

It has made me personally realize how important every moment is, every day. And fight. Do not give up. Keep fighting. Stay lit as much as possible. And have goals. Set goals. My goal last year was to see my 59th birthday. I did it on May 28th. My goal now is to help save at least one life by making this news public.

James michael tyler continued to work within the industry after the end of Friends, although he never found another role that was equally popular. On a regular basis, Tyler appeared at events focused on the famous series and exhibitions that recreated the set of Central Perk, the cafeteria where the protagonists always chatted about their work and romantic lives.

In the series, Gunther was the manager of Central Perk and was also known for his love for Rachel. Year after year, audiences watched Gunther gaze adoringly at Rachel without taking the initiative to ask her out. Of course, his feelings for her made him naturally hate anyone who might be a romantic interest, as Ross and Joey once were. During the last episode Gunther finally dares to confess his love to Rachel before she travels to Paris, but she lets him know that she doesn’t feel the same way.

How could it be otherwise, the news about his death greatly affected the fans and the protagonists of the series, who used their various social networks to send love to the actor’s family.

Warner Bros. Television mourns the passing of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and an integral part of our Friends family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans.

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much.

The size of the gratitude you gave and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I have for meeting you. Rest in peace, James.

James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for all of us.

James, thank you for playing such a great and unforgettable role on Friends and for being a big-hearted gentleman and a man of integrity off-screen. We will miss you, friend.

We share a lot of laughs, friend. We will miss you. Rest in Peace my friend.

Long ago, David Crane, co-creator of Friends, revealed to the BBC that Gunther’s character was not that important until they saw how Tyler worked and were delighted with his talent for comedy:

As time went on, I think we realized that he was funny, a very good actor […] With the slightest opportunity he created this indelible character.

In the official statement about his death, his agent revealed that Tyler passed away peacefully at his home and explained how the actor was seen beyond his role in Friends:

The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh friend), but his loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, someone who promoted cancer awareness, and he was a loving husband. If you knew him once, you made a friend for life.

James michael tyler He spent the last years of his life trying to raise awareness about prostate cancer so that people would have constant blood tests even before the age of 40, which is when it is recommended to start these types of studies.

