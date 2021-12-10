Former President of the United States Donald trump harshly criticized the former prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu who he accuses of disloyalty After having maintained a long political and ideological alliance, an Israeli journalist revealed today to whom he gave two interviews between last April and July.

“The first who congratulated” the current US president, Joe biden, for his electoral victory in November 2020 “was Bibi Netanyahu, the man for whom I did more than anyone else I dealt with”, “fuck it”said Trump, who confessed that he has not spoken with the former Israeli head of government since then.

Netanyahu “could have kept quiet”, but “made a terrible mistake,” alleged the former US president in interviews with the Israeli reporter. Barak Ravid, which today advanced part of the content of his new book on the legacy of Trump in Israel and the Middle East that he will present this Sunday.

“I liked Bibi, I still like her, but I also like loyalty,” argues Trump, who believes that Netanyahu was not faithful enough when, twelve hours after the announcement of the electoral result in the United States, he published a video in which he appeared personally congratulating Biden on his victory.

Although Trump assures that the former Israeli leader was the first to congratulate Biden, Netanyahu -current leader of the opposition after losing power this summer- took longer than most international leaders in expressing his congratulations to the Democrat.

This also earned him criticism in Israel: many considered that Netanyahu’s slowness was another example of how his government was too anchored with republicanism and had undermined Israel’s role as an ally of U.S beyond partisan struggles.

During his tenure (2017-2021), Trump forged a close political and ideological harmony with Netanyahu and he dared to break historical consensus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in favor of positions typical of the Israeli right.

In interviews with Ravid, Trump even claims that some steps he took served to electorally benefit Netanyahu. Among others, it mentions its recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights occupied Syria, which it held “just before” the Israeli general elections in April 2019.

Netanyahu “would have lost the elections if it weren’t for me,” says Trump, who during his time in power also recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moved the United States Embassy there.

This generated great discomfort among the Palestinian leadership, which claims the eastern part of the Holy City – under Israeli occupation and annexation – as the capital of its future State.

The Trump Administration also gave the green light to the Israeli annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory of West bank, and sponsored the so-called Abrahamic agreements, with which Israel normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

In turn, he withdrew the United States from the nuclear pact with Iran, after years of pressure against the agreement from Israel. According to Trump, if he had not renounced the nuclear deal with Tehran, “perhaps Israel by now would have already been destroyed.”

